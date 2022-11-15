ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

When Will John Aniston’s Final Episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ Air? Release Date Confirmed

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Saying goodbye. Days of Our Lives will air John Aniston's final episode after the holidays.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Read article

The late actor's last appearance as Victor Kiriakis will release on Peacock Monday, December 26, and the episode will include a special tribute to the actor, a rep for Days of Our Lives confirms to Us Weekly .

Aniston joined the long-running soap opera in 1985 as the villainous character, starring in thousands of episodes. The actor was honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in June, months before his death. Aniston died at age 89 on Friday, November 11.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston," Days producer Ken Corday said in a statement to Us. "It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community. He, along with our ‘Victor Kiriakis,’ will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.”

Celebrity Kids Following Their Parents' Footsteps

Read article

Wally Kurth played Victor's nephew Justin Kiriakis, starting in 1987, and spent countless hours working with the legendary soap star. He echoed Corday's praise for Aniston.

“Days was my first TV job. I worked with John almost exclusively for 4 years. He became a mentor, not just an scene partner," Kurth said in a statement to Us . "He taught me things without having to say a word. So many things I do now because of him: Using the front of my script as a personal ‘notepad’ and how I run lines with actors before scenes. His joke-telling was second to none. He was an original and that’s the best I can say."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASUPt_0jBtPn3G00
Jennifer Aniston and John Aniston Baxter/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston , John's daughter, announced his death on Monday, November 14. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” the Friends alum, 53, wrote via Instagram alongside several childhood photos. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. … I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣.”

Stars and Their Dads: Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Blake Lively and More

Read article

In her post, Jennifer noted that her father died on 11/11 because he “always had perfect timing.” She concluded: “That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️. … Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️.”

In addition to Jennifer — whom he shared with the late actress Nancy Dow — John is survived by wife Sherry Rooney, who he married in 1984, and their 33-year-old son, Alexander. The West Wing alum was also stepfather to John Melick .

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Who Was Kayla Brady's First Husband On Days Of Our Lives?

The character of Dr. Kayla Brady is just one of Mary Beth Evans' many soap opera roles. However, it's also her most well-known. The actress has been playing Kayla on "Days of Our Lives" for decades, and the character is one of the most beloved by fans. Kayla was first...
The List

How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air

Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The List

The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Victor Webster

"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Victor Webster's portrayal of Nicholas Alamain from 1999 to 2000. The actor stepped into the role of villainess Vivian Alamain's adoptive son, although he referred to her as his aunt, per Soap Central. The character first came to Salem in 1992 and quickly showed off his loyalty and family ties to Vivian, as well as his cousin, Lawrence Alamain. While in town, Nicholas became friends with Bo Brady's son, Shawn. The following year, Nicholas learned that Carly Manning was his biological mother and Lawrence was actually his father. At the time, Carly was dating Bo, and Nicholas set out to break up their relationship in hopes of getting his parents back together. Eventually, Carly and Lawrence did give their relationship another shot and left town with Nicholas in 1993.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
ComicBook

John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
EDISON, NJ
SheKnows

Meet the Bombshell With Whom General Hospital’s Chad Duell Scared Up Some Fun Over Halloween Weekend

Before the sun had even come up on October 31, Chad Duell dropped a series of photos to Instagram that revealed how he’d spent Halloween weekend — and with whom. In the first image, the Emmy winner is putting his own spin on Game of Thrones, taking a seat in front of a backdrop that’s sure to rattle your bones. In later photos, it appears that he was hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm. And in a shot in the middle, he does his best Tom Cruise-in-Top Gun pose with Luana Lucci, a beautiful Brazilian model and flight attendant.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

245K+
Followers
24K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy