Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family
Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother. The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care. "I'm going into this hospital to have lunch...
Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver. With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season. Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued...
The NFL World Is Praying For Michael Irvin's Family
Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin shared some tough family news on his Instagram account Tuesday. In a video posted to his IG story, Irvin said he was heading into the hospital to have lunch with his mom, who doctors are trying to put into hospice care. Irvin's birth mother...
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
Eagles Reportedly Re-Sign Wide Receiver Days After Cutting Him
Following Philadelphia's first loss of the 2022 season on Monday night, the Eagles made the decision to release wide receiver Auden Tate on Tuesday. Just under 48 hours later, Tate is back with the team. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles re-signed Tate to the team's practice squad Thursday ...
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building. Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott. If you look at the Dallas...
John Harbaugh Has Telling Update On Lamar Jackson After Missed Practice
Baltimore Ravens fans were likely very surprised on Friday to learn that star quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice today. But head coach John Harbaugh is ready to put their minds at ease. Speaking to the media on Friday, Harbaugh explained that Jackson's absence was simply the result of an...
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers
LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
NFL Reportedly Sent Letter Threatening "Significant Discipline" For Those Drinking Alcohol At Team Facilities, Planes
On Friday afternoon, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo regarding their policy prohibiting alcohol at team facilities and while traveling. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has threatened "significant discipline" for teams that violate this policy moving forward. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits...
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher
Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
NBC Sports
Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady
Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
NFL World Praying For 2 Former Cowboys Stars
The NFL World has been praying for two former Dallas Cowboys stars this week. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman revealed on Monday night that his mother has passed away. Aikman broke the news during his first game back with Joe Buck on Monday night. The NFL world is praying for Aikman following the loss of his mother.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
653K+
Followers
83K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0