Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family

Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother. The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care. "I'm going into this hospital to have lunch...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports Radio

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
The NFL World Is Praying For Michael Irvin's Family

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin shared some tough family news on his Instagram account Tuesday. In a video posted to his IG story, Irvin said he was heading into the hospital to have lunch with his mom, who doctors are trying to put into hospice care. Irvin's birth mother...
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher

Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Praying For 2 Former Cowboys Stars

The NFL World has been praying for two former Dallas Cowboys stars this week. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman revealed on Monday night that his mother has passed away. Aikman broke the news during his first game back with Joe Buck on Monday night. The NFL world is praying for Aikman following the loss of his mother.
