Trevor Noah returns to Austin on his 2023 'Off the Record' world tour
Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour, called "Off the Record," shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.The tour will start in the U.S. on January 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20, 2023. He will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from August 31 to September 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour. Austin is the only Texas stop on the tour. Tickets for the event at Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Dr. on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11 am on the Texas Performing Arts website.---Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
SXSW and Rolling Stone magazine team up for new emerging artist showcase in 2023
Few institutions can curate Austin the way South by Southwest (SXSW) has in its 35 years of programming. Even without the local advantage, Rolling Stone comes close with half a century of experience under its belt. Surprisingly enough, next year will mark the first year the two will enter a formal partnership during the SXSW festival, from March 14-17, 2023.Showcases (accessible to wristband holders and registrants) are standard fare for the musical festival, which allows companies to participate through booking artists, often in micro-festival formats. There are nearly 200 performers already signed on for 2023 showcases. “The Future 20” is...
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Ease into the holiday spirit with the perfect amount of festive fun to enjoy in the days to come. Don’t miss your chance to see the iconic television program, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer off-screen and on the Bass Concert Hall stage, or make your shopping list and check it twice at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Live music, outdoor movies, and more are also on the agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Character ArtsTexas Performing...
Big Bill's free show, plus more Austin music picks to wrap up November
Before we reach that week where only Thanksgiving is on the brain, take note of these great Austin music shows happening in the back half of November.Drakulas at Chess Club – Thursday, November 17Head to Chess Club this Thursday, November 17, for a show headlined by Drakulas, a garage punk band that features Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against. Gentlemen Rogues and Glass Shadows will serve as support. Tickets are $10.Thor & Friends at Kinda Tropical – Saturday, November 19If you like your shows to be early and free, then you...
2 Austin restaurants land on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022, two from Austin and one from Houston. They are: Canje, Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (No. 4); Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (No. 19); and Birdie’s, Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (No. 25).Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the country. They found...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Austin with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Austinites are the lucky ones on January 25, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour...
Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell with second Austin location opening soon
Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Austin, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study, which also provides definitive proof that we're better than Dallas (not that we needed it). Austin ranks No. 43 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Houston, at No. 42, and Dallas, at No. 47. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one...
Draft 'Vision Plan' for Zilker Park unveils land bridge and more possibilities
Austinites are overflowing with opinions about how the city should be evolving, and now they have a chance to apply those thoughts toward the city’s oldest park and most central public space. On November 15, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department released a draft vision plan for the future of Zilker Park, which is open to community comments through January 8, 2023.Officially titled the “draft Zilker Park Vision Plan document and map,” it sounds broad, because it is. The goal of the plan is to “establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Metropolitan Park,” which...
How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show
Kristen Gunn — one of the only two Creek Show designers not on a company team and, not coincidentally, one of the only two Creek Show designers who stayed up working all night — appears on a video call upside down against an ethereal white background. It looks like she’s calling from bed, but it’s reflective and glittering. Less glamorous than that, it’s a porta potty floor. Gunn and Laura Salmo, “mom friends,” teamed up to create the most subversive Creek Show installation of 2022 (and possibly its entire history), dropping $10,000 and purposefully marring the entrance to the path...
Legendary Texas barbecue family returns to their roots with new Lockhart location
One of Texas' multi-generational barbecue families is heading back to their roots, opening a new joint in Lockhart. Terry Black's Barbecue is now cooking at 900 N. Colorado St., in downtown Lockhart. From Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, the new outpost will bring brisket, beef ribs, and cold beer back to the family's hometown. “Lockhart was designated the barbecue capital of Texas by the Texas State legislature, so it’s been a dream to come back home and open a Terry Black’s barbecue location there," said Mike Black in a release. "We're excited to get back to where it...
UT football star gains yards for unhoused Austinites in pledge with local nonprofits
To non-football fans, gaining a yard may not really change lives. But running back Bijan Robinson, number 5 on the Texas Longhorns, is making sure the ground he gains is really going the distance for Austin communities, with a $5-per-yard pledge to improve the lives of chronically homeless people.For every yard Robinson gains, home-building nonprofit the Den Foundation will donate $5 to the Community First! Village, a mixed-income co-op in far East Austin that fosters community among formerly unhoused Austinites and live-in neighborhood ambassadors. The small pledge, dubbed Den5for5, adds up quickly: Robinson has gained more than 2,000 yards in...
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
Groundbreaking, gay-canonized filmmaker John Waters knocks over the Christmas tree on Austin tour stop
Another year has gone by under the shrewd gaze of Gay Father Christmas Meltdown, legendary filmmaker John Waters. The iconoclastic, charismatic fast talker made a career out of celebrating extremes (in movies like the shocking Pink Flamingos, and the mostly mainstream Hairspray), ultimately developing the cinematic benchmarks of camp for many admirers, whether they realize it or not. Not for the first time by any stretch, Christmas is Waters’ muse in his annual standup performance, “A John Waters Christmas,” which he's bringing to Austin's Paramount Theatre on December 5.In the same way straight viewers love claiming Die Hard as a...
Austin's Blanton Museum of Art names new director of public programs ahead of major redesign
As the Blanton Museum of Art prepares to reveal its comprehensive redesign next spring, the museum at the University of Texas at Austin has announced a new director of public programs, Kenyon Adams. A Senior Fellow at the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College and Resident Artist at Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin, Adams moved to Austin from Brooklyn in 2021. Among numerous accolades, he previously served as strategic development advisor to Fusebox Festival and as founding director of the Arts Initiative at Grace Farms and the SANAA-designed River Building in New Canaan, Connecticut. There,...
David Bowie career retrospective lands at Austin art gallery with rare prints
As Austinites explore hundreds of studios on the Austin Studio Tour, the Starman peers out from behind glass. Modern Rocks, a gallery featuring rock and roll photographs and very often organizing rare collections, opens a new David Bowie exhibition on Friday, November 11, as part of the tour. The collection will display prints from across Bowie’s career, known for its many pivots and distinct phases.The images in this collection are equally valuable to a music fan and a fashion devotee. Some of the prints in “David Bowie: Starman,” curated by gallery owner Steven Walker, are album covers, well-known but obtained...
Austin shines as 'supernova' real estate market, plus more popular stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast. The Austin market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. 2. Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts. The 12-hour festival takes place on Saturday, November 12, and is one of the largest of its kind in the country.3. H-E-B reveals renovated store in Austin suburb with new, upgraded departments. H-E-B revealed all-new and upgraded departments at the recently renovated Round Rock location. 4. All Austinites are BookPeople at the indie book store's 52nd anniversary party. The 52-year-old independent bookseller is the largest in Texas.5. Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans.The fun-filled holiday tradition is back again December 17-23.
