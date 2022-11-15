Read full article on original website
Record store in Dallas' Oak Cliff to spin off hip new restaurant-lounge
There's a hip new lounge bar restaurant opening in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Called Ladylove, it's going into the favorably located space previously occupied by Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., and is forecast to open in early 2023. Ladylove, whose subhead is "Lounge & Sound," is from David Grover and Kate Siamro, the same amazing team who own Spinster Records, the vinyl record store in Bishop Arts. Siamro says this fulfills a dream they've nurtured for a few years. "David and I have been talking about having a lounge but it really came to fruition a few months ago," she says. "It'll be a restaurant...
Dallas pop-up Picadera dishes Dominican street food at its patio parties
A pop-up restaurant is bringing something truly unique to Dallas: Dominican street food by way of New York. Called Picadera, it's a one-man show specializing in Latin street food from owner Michael Tavarez, a New Yorker whose parents were from Dominican Republic, who grew up eating Dominican food every day.Once or twice a week, sometimes more, Tavarez sets up camp at buzzy spots around town, creating a space where he can give Dominican people a taste of home.He launched Picadera after moving to Dallas, when he discovered he could not find a single Dominican restaurant in town."I'm not a chef,...
Plano: A dynamic, family-oriented place where convenience is key
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Boasting the excitement of constant growth, beautiful new subdivisions, and never-ending things to do in the community, Plano has stirred up quite a scene as a sister city to Dallas proper.Real estate agent Lisa West has seen firsthand the Plano renaissance, having lived in the area for more than 25 years....
Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas has just the tree for holiday blingy selfies
Shield your eyes, there's a blingy new Xmas tree shimmering in downtown Dallas. It's a new one-of-a-kind sculpture in a vague tree shape, made of thousands of sparkling crystals, installed at the flagship Neiman Marcus Downtown store. Called the Palladian Tree by Baccarat, it's an ultra-reflective sculpture made out of chandeliers by iconic French glass brand Baccarat. As Christie's notes, chandeliers by Baccarat — which also makes tableware, paperweights, perfume bottles, and such — have always been considered works of art, produced for exhibition or commissioned by the wealthiest clientele. Their signature is the iconic Zenith, which has a traditional chandelier shape....
East Dallas: An established, walkable neighborhood with friendly neighbors
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- East Dallas has long felt like home for Brooke Vawter. The real estate agent, interior designer, and mom of young twins, Judd and Bowen, first moved to the M Streets in 2004 before settling in Lakewood almost three years ago. "I was born and raised...
Get pizza by-the-slice and martinis at new Dallas restaurant in Harwood District
Dallas can never get enough pizza and here comes Harwood Hospitality Group to the rescue with Poco Fiasco, a new restaurant opening at 2828 N. Harwood St. in the Harwood District near downtown Dallas on December 1.In a nutshell, it's pizza + martinis, with pizza inspired by pizzerias found in Brooklyn. This means a large foldable slice with a crispy outer crust and a little chew.The concept was created by Harwood Hospitality Group corporate chef Taylor Kearney, and Poco Fiasco executive chef JP Mancha, whose resume includes Bijoux, The Cedars Social, 18th & Vine BBQ, and CT Provisions. He joined...
New Uptown Dallas movie theater sets opening date in time for the holidays
A little over a year after it was first announced, Violet Crown Cinema will open its first Dallas theater in West Village in early December. The theater is located in the former Magnolia Theater, which closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and never reopened. However, it is being headed by Bill Banowsky, who started both Magnolia Pictures and the Magnolia Theater.The space has been completely renovated by Violet Crown, featuring digital cinema projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury reclining seating in all five auditoriums.In addition to offering traditional cinema concessions, Violet Crown will also have a kitchen serving made-to-order...
Bluffview: A bucolic hideaway that offers convenience with its beauty
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Named for the rocky bluff overlooking Bachman Creek, Bluffview is known for its heavily treed, hilly topography and mix of architecture styles. Bluffview is bounded by Northwest Highway to the north, Inwood Road to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Midway Road to...
Historic East Dallas: An eclectic, storied neighborhood with a friendly rhythm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate professional Bess Dickson’s greatest passion is helping her clients find the right space “to add beautiful chapters to their story.” Perhaps that’s why she has always been so drawn to Historic East Dallas, as the homes in this neighborhood really do have many tales to tell. “It’s a magnificent collection...
Lakewood: The neighborhood that keeps its small-town vibe
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- For Jason Clark, convincing people to move to his neighborhood is not a hard job. The real estate agent moved to Lakewood in 2018, and since then he's been an advocate for the area and its small-town, neighborhood feel. "The walkability and community vibe are what I love about...
M Streets: An enchanting mix of timeless, trendy, and friendly
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Residential real estate professional Stefany Nau has lived near the M Streets for almost 20 years. She was introduced to the area by her then-boyfriend (who is now her husband). After four weeks of dating, she was sold: “Yes, I fell in love with him — and the neighborhood!”So it’s no...
Northaven Park: Where the Disney Streets cast their magic on residents
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Perhaps the most well-known part of Northaven Park is its southeast section, aptly known as the Disney Streets. There, midcentury modern and traditional-style homes line streets with names like Snow White Drive, Cinderella Lane, Pinocchio Drive, and Wonderland Trail. The neighborhood certainly worked its magic...
Preston Place: University Park's idyllic, tight-knit neighborhood
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Eighteen years ago, real estate agent Mary Ann Chapel and her family moved to Preston Place in University Park, drawn by its excellent schools, prime location, architectural variety, and charm. "It has been a wonderful place to raise my family," she says. "The neighbors really...
Highland Park West: A prime location with a cozy small-town feel
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- If you ask Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Penny Cook what she likes most about Highland Park West, she'll probably have a difficult time choosing. "HP West is conveniently located close to the Tollway and Love Field, plus lots of shops and restaurants. The...
Dallas named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Dallas, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study. Dallas ranks No. 47 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list, slightly ahead of Dallas: Houston, at No. 42; and Austin, at No. 43. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. Vancouver, Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing,...
New York-style pizzeria with square pies to open in downtown Dallas
There's a new pizzeria opening in downtown Dallas: Called Pizza Leila, it's a former ghost kitchen making the leap to its own real-deal location at 2111 Flora St. #120, on the retail floor of the Atelier Luxury Apartments.According to a release, it'll open in January 2023, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery 7 days a week.Pizza Leila is part of NL Group, the hospitality group from Tim McEneny, and previously operated out of the kitchen of its sibling Sloane’s Corner, the cosmopolitan restaurant at 2001 Ross Ave. where award-winning chef Ji Kang presides.Now it shall have its own kitchen from which...
Far North Dallas: Where shops, restaurants, and recreation abound
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Though they met and fell in love while living in Maui, Christine and Patrick Burke knew that one day they'd return to Texas to be closer to family. Specifically, Far North Dallas where Christine grew up. After settling back into the Lone Star State in...
New restaurant in downtown Dallas from chef Nick B. worships the prime rib
One of Dallas' most popular chefs has a new restaurant: Called Brass Ram, it's a restaurant from chef Nick Badovinus, dedicated to prime rib, now open in the East Quarter, the development from Todd Interests on the eastern edge of downtown Dallas.The restaurant is on the second floor of the distinctive triangular former Magnolia Oil building at 2130 Commerce St., where Badovinus also has another restaurant National Anthem, that opened in late 2021.A release calls Brass Ram his "homage to classic mid-century prime rib joints" -- Ruth's Chris, one presumes -- with a throwback menu that features salt- and pepper-cured...
Vaquero: Westlake's luxurious, gated, private community and golf club
There are so many great places to live in North Texas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- "We have been working in the neighborhood for the past 10 years," says real estate agent JL Forke, "and Vaquero is one of the most unique communities in all of Texas." A gated neighborhood in Westlake that's close to Southlake Town Square and DFW...
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
