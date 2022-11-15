Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Walla Walla Wine on Tour Tasting Events Announced for Seattle, Portland & Boise
WALLA WALLA, WA. (November 17, 2022) Walla Walla Valley wineries are hitting the road in February and March 2023, with stops in Seattle, Portland and Boise. During Walla Walla Wine On Tour, Walla Walla Valley Wine will bring over 35 area wineries to each city to share wine crafted from the unique growing sites of the Walla Walla Valley AVA and surrounding areas.
Lang & Reed Napa Valley Releases 2021 Chenin Blanc Mendocino
Offering Rare Depth and Range of Character, Only Seven Barrels Produced Due to Drought. – Celebrated winery Lang & Reed Napa Valley has just added the 2021 Chenin Blanc Mendocino (SRP $32.00) to their line-up of elegant wines. When they began their exploration of Chenin Blanc a decade ago, they never imagined that they’d be on the wave of renaissance for this noble variety. Almost lost in the cellar of underappreciated wines in California, the demand for and the number of wineries producing Chenin Blanc has exploded over the past five years. This 2021 Chenin Blanc is Lang & Reed’s eighth vintage from a single vineyard located in Mendocino County in Northern California.
Chosen Family Wines Announces Release of Four New Wines and Three Holiday Gift Packs
New wine releases include collaborations with L’Angolo Estate, Hazelfern, as well as a Willamette Valley Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. PORTLAND, Ore. (November 16, 2022) – Chosen Family Wines, founded by NBA Champion and former Portland Trail Blazer, Channing Frye, with a mission to connect people through some of the best wines imaginable, is pleased to introduce four new wines this fall: a 2020 Syrah in collaboration with Hazelfern to be released November 18th, a 2021 Chardonnay in collaboration with L’Angolo Estate to be released November 30th, and a 2021 Willamette Valley Chardonnay and Pinot Noir available now.
Napa Valley Vintners Continues Community Investment with $4.6 Million in Giving This November
11/17/2022 – Saint Helena, CA – Today the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announces its latest in community support with $4.6 million in giving. For more than 40 years, the NVV has invested more than $225 million in the health and wellbeing of its community. “We’re grateful to be...
Michigan Wine Collaborative Invites Everyone to “Taste Michigan”
Introduces new brand identity to represent Michigan’s wine industry. Developing new marketing initiative to support sales of Michigan-grown wines. Campaign to launch ahead of Michigan Wine Month in May 2023. Traverse City, November 17, 2022 – Next time you’re thinking about enjoying a glass of wine, Michigan’s wine industry...
