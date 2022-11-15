Offering Rare Depth and Range of Character, Only Seven Barrels Produced Due to Drought. – Celebrated winery Lang & Reed Napa Valley has just added the 2021 Chenin Blanc Mendocino (SRP $32.00) to their line-up of elegant wines. When they began their exploration of Chenin Blanc a decade ago, they never imagined that they’d be on the wave of renaissance for this noble variety. Almost lost in the cellar of underappreciated wines in California, the demand for and the number of wineries producing Chenin Blanc has exploded over the past five years. This 2021 Chenin Blanc is Lang & Reed’s eighth vintage from a single vineyard located in Mendocino County in Northern California.

SAINT HELENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO