FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Texas set to host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023
Big news from the Moody Center: during Carrie Underwood's sold out show, CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini came on stage to announce that the CMT Music Awards will come to Austin next year. Airing Sunday, April 2, 2023, the fan-voted awards ceremony will be hosted in Austin for the first time ever.Ballerini will return as the event's co-host for the third year in a row, which she also shared during Underwood's set. The Austin stop of Underwood's Denim and Rhinestones Tour was the perfect time to share the announcement, since Underwood currently holds the title as the winningest artist...
Houston Astros invite fans to annual gala at Minute Maid Park starring Boyz II Men
The World Series is over, but thankfully for Houston Astros fans, the celebration continues.Fresh off the massive, 2 million-attended downtown championship parade and a slew of hotly attended players appearances, the Astros invite fans to the team's annual Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday, November 18. Now in its seventh year, the Texas-sized soiree is held on the field at Minute Maid Park.As always, the event promises top-tier entertainment and this year is no exception: '90s power troupe Boyz II Men will bring the jams to the Juice Box in a night that promises to be equal parts heartwarming and raucous....
New Details Emerge About Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Breakup
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde called it quits after almost two years of dating.
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
