KBTX.com
Aggies Earn Third at Art Adamson Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team finished third at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies racked up 667 points throughout the week, bettered by USC (750) and Alabama (792). Kick-starting the third...
KBTX.com
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Travels to Missouri to Close out Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team heads on the road to close out its regular season. The Aggies will play a pair of matches this weekend against Missouri, with A&M looking for a strong finish to its 2022 campaign. First serve of the matchup between the Maroon...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Football Standout Sammy O’Brient Passes Away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis. O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.
KBTX.com
Aggies Fall to Hot-Shooting Buffaloes at Myrtle Beach Invitational
CONWAY, S.C. (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team fell to the Colorado Buffaloes, 103-75, in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday at the HTC Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus. The Aggies struggled from the field offensively and were unable...
KBTX.com
Aggies begin individual competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams began individual competition at the Texas Diving Invitational Thursday evening at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. Rhett Hensley and Victor Povzner led the way as they advanced to finals on the 1-meter. Hensley notched a fifth-place...
KBTX.com
A&M Men’s Swimming Remains in First at Art Adamson Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team resumed competition at the Art Adamson Invitational Thursday inside the Rec Center Natatorium, registering multiple NCAA A-cuts and best times. The Aggies have maintained their lead, upping their total to 804.5 points. Beginning day two...
KBTX.com
Chung to Compete at NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Jonathan Chung is set to line up at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday morning. “I’m very proud of Jonathan,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “It’s a testament to his...
KBTX.com
Aggie diving travels to Austin for Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will head to Austin to compete at the Texas Diving Invitational inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week last...
KBTX.com
College Station tops Angleton 27-20 in the area round
CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Angleton 27-20 Friday night in the area round of the UIL Class 5A-I playoffs at the Berry Center. Tony Hamilton helped seal the win late in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to make it 27-13. The Wildcats responded and drove the field to score with :50 left in the game.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Sits in Third to Begin the Art Adamson Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in third place as they totaled 183 points on the evening. The Maroon & White started off finals...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Duke, 71-52
DURHAM, N.C. (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s first road game of the season ended in a 71-52 loss to the Duke Blue Devils Thursday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The freshman tandem of guard Sydney Bowles and forward Janiah Barker combined for 28 points to...
KBTX.com
No. 5 Aggies Host Fresno State for the Fall Finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts Fresno State for the final meet of the fall on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White (3-3, 1-2) are 15-1 all-time against Fresno State (0-4, 0-2), including an 11-8-win earlier this season.
KBTX.com
No. 24 Texas A&M falls in Myrtle Beach Invitational to Murray State
CONWAY, South Carolina (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team suffered it’s first loss of the season against Murray State 88-79 Thursday afternoon. The Aggies are competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
KBTX.com
Aggies Lead After Day One of the Art Adamson Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday night inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in first place with 357 points after an exciting day as A&M loaded up the 200...
KBTX.com
Meuth delivers 23 kills but Aggies denied senior night win against LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M dropped its midweek match versus LSU, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24). The Aggies return to play this weekend as they close out their regular season on the road versus Missouri in Columbia. Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth with...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving has strong showing in day two of the Art Adamson Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team continued competition at the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies added four top-two finishes on the night and remain in third place as they now total 438 points.
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Prepares for First Road Test at Duke
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for the first road test of the season, taking on Duke Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Aggies (2-0) tacked on two wins last week to start the year with victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45, and Army, 73-49. The Maroon & White defense held both of its opponents under 50 points to start the season for the first time since the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign. Freshman phenom Janiah Barker averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks during her first two games.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated’s rally comes up short against Fulshear
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s season came to an end with a 50-38 loss to Fulshear at Tiger Field Friday night. The Tigers were down 36-17 at half, but scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead 38-36 in the third. Consol finishes the season with a...
KBTX.com
College Station to play Angleton in Area Round showdown Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Cougars won a Bi-District Championship last week following a 37-19 win over San Antonio Wagner in the first round of the UIL playoffs. The Cougars may have gotten off to a slow start against the “Thunderbirds, but was able to get things rolling...
