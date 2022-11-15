ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Announce 2023 Non-Conference Games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team and first-year head coach Trisha Ford released its non-conference schedule on Friday. The Aggies open the season hosting the Texas A&M Invitational (Feb. 9-12), which features Northern Kentucky, Tarleton, Texas A&M Commerce and Michigan State, which is coached by former A&M standout Sharonda McDonald-Kelley (2004-07).
Texas A&M Finishes on Top at Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team finished first overall to close out the Art Adamson Invitational Friday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies pulled together 1,114 points throughout all three days and saw multiple NCAA A-cut times and two new school records.
Aggies Earn Third at Art Adamson Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team finished third at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies racked up 667 points throughout the week, bettered by USC (750) and Alabama (792). Kick-starting the third...
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
Texas A&M Travels to Missouri to Close out Regular Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team heads on the road to close out its regular season. The Aggies will play a pair of matches this weekend against Missouri, with A&M looking for a strong finish to its 2022 campaign. First serve of the matchup between the Maroon...
Texas A&M Football Standout Sammy O’Brient Passes Away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis. O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.
Aggie diving travels to Austin for Texas Diving Invite

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will head to Austin to compete at the Texas Diving Invitational inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week last...
No. 5 Texas A&M  Defeats Fresno State, 14-6, to End the Fall Slate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team concluded fall competition with a win over Fresno State, 14-6, on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. “I’m really proud of the team and the way they closed out this half of our season,” head coach Tana McKay said. “It’s always exciting when you can sweep the MOPs. The horses were great. The girls were great, and it’s exactly the way you want to leave before you go on a break. The team is in a good spot. We’re going to take a little break, do our homework, and get back to action in the spring.”
A&M Men’s Swimming Remains in First at Art Adamson Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team resumed competition at the Art Adamson Invitational Thursday inside the Rec Center Natatorium, registering multiple NCAA A-cuts and best times. The Aggies have maintained their lead, upping their total to 804.5 points. Beginning day two...
Aggies face Racers in Myrtle Beach Invitational First Round

CONWAY, South Carolina -- The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes on the Murray State Racers at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
Women’s Basketball Falls at Duke, 71-52

DURHAM, N.C. (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s first road game of the season ended in a 71-52 loss to the Duke Blue Devils Thursday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The freshman tandem of guard Sydney Bowles and forward Janiah Barker combined for 28 points to...
No. 5 Aggies Host Fresno State for the Fall Finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts Fresno State for the final meet of the fall on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White (3-3, 1-2) are 15-1 all-time against Fresno State (0-4, 0-2), including an 11-8-win earlier this season.
No. 24 Texas A&M falls in Myrtle Beach Invitational to Murray State

CONWAY, South Carolina (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team suffered it’s first loss of the season against Murray State 88-79 Thursday afternoon. The Aggies are competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
Texas A&M Sits in Third to Begin the Art Adamson Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in third place as they totaled 183 points on the evening. The Maroon & White started off finals...
Aggies Lead After Day One of the Art Adamson Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday night inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in first place with 357 points after an exciting day as A&M loaded up the 200...
College Station to play Angleton in Area Round showdown Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Cougars won a Bi-District Championship last week following a 37-19 win over San Antonio Wagner in the first round of the UIL playoffs. The Cougars may have gotten off to a slow start against the “Thunderbirds, but was able to get things rolling...
Women’s Hoops Prepares for First Road Test at Duke

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for the first road test of the season, taking on Duke Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Aggies (2-0) tacked on two wins last week to start the year with victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45, and Army, 73-49. The Maroon & White defense held both of its opponents under 50 points to start the season for the first time since the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign. Freshman phenom Janiah Barker averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks during her first two games.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

