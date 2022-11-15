Read full article on original website
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Marc Shaiman: ‘Some Like It Hot’ is ‘a big f–king great musical comedy’
Marc Shaiman described his new show, “Some Like It Hot,” to Page Six as “a big f–king great musical comedy.” “My Judaism overrides any ability to enjoy,” the “Hairspray” composer told us Friday night at a star-studded cocktail party celebrating the show, which is based on the 1959 Marilyn Monroe movie of the same name. “Although I shouldn’t make jokes anymore in this anti-Semitic world but I’m always just waiting for the other shoe to drop.” Despite his tempered enthusiasm, the Tony winner, 63, went on to explain that the musical comedy — co-written with longtime collaborator Scott Whitman — is “very contemporary...
‘Family Guy’ Team Talks Having Stewie Get ‘Canceled’ for Episode 400
Family Guy was sitting on a great story idea — Stewie (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) gets canceled after the diabolical baby genius tweets something negative about a pop star — for a while. When the show’s 400th program started to come up, executive producers and co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alex Sulkin decided to use that particular plot for the animated series’ historic episode.
Ferrell and Reynolds Are ‘Spirited,’ Mickey Mouse and Fraggles, Joni Mitchell Songbook, Bros Clash on ‘Fire’ and ‘Bloods’
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds cut up, and cut a rug, in Spirited, a musical send-up of A Christmas Carol. Disney+ celebrates Mickey Mouse to kick off Disney’s 100th anniversary and presents a Fraggle Rock holiday special. The Kennedy Center honors Joni Mitchell’s song catalog in a concert special. On CBS hits Fire Country and Blue Bloods, bros and actual brothers put differences aside to get the job done.
