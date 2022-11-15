Read full article on original website
Dominic Tavarous Hawkins
On February 10, 1979, Queen Hawkins and Willie Specks welcomed the life of their beloved and treasured son, Dominic Tavarous Hawkins, to the world. Monday, November 7, 2022, was the day on which Dominic returned to his Heavenly home for eternal rest. He was raised in Cotton Valley, LA, and...
Richard Ray "Ricky" Turner
Richard Ray “Ricky” Turner, 69, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Ricky was born March 3, 1953 in Hope to the late Alfred Wayne Turner and Ruby LaJuan (Bright) Turner. He retired from Phillips Petroleum where he was a supervisor offshore and then worked for Woodfield Trucking. He loved to read, sing and ride motorcycles.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Maria Anne Wilson, A/K/A Maria Anne Sutfin, 313 Columbia Road, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10. Union. Larry Dennis Epperley, Jr and Rebecca...
Chapel Hart bringing Glory Days tour to El Dorado
The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge. Chapel Hart was inducted...
SAU ag students provide toiletry items to Magnolia district
Student members of the Southern Arkansas University Agriculture Department recently completed a community service project. Dr. Copie Moore's Leadership and Communication class collected and bagged toiletry items for the students of the Magnolia School District. The items will be used by district social workers and nurses to give to students in need.
Central Elementary School names Students of the Month
Teachers at Central Elementary School in Magnolia choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. Central Students of the Month for November are as follows. Jazmine Goza, Kyleigh Moore, Kaden Mallory, Kae'Leigh Crow, Ja'Marion Mack, Jaylon Davis, Kharstyn Smith, Jabrea Ratliff, Hamad Al Soufi. Fourth Grade. Front Row: A'Laishya...
SouthArk baller earns Player of the Week
South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week for the week ending November 13. Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds over a three-game stretch. Portilloz, of Choudrant, LA, also set a school record...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 17, 2022: Planning for the holidays
Things get really busy for us in the week leading up to major holidays. There are two reasons for this. First, many groups, schools, civic organizations and others schedule events just before the holidays. Second – dreadful to those of us in the news business -- is the news “dead zone” during and immediately after a holiday. We have busily used the past few days to round up news stories from many sources that we’ll release on Thanksgiving and thereafter. This ensures that no matter when people look at our website during the holidays, there’s something new to greet them. Very early today, we completed a package of 20 stories that will drop between Thanksgiving, and the Monday following Thanksgiving. We even got a start on the much longer news dead zone between Christmas and New Year’s.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 16, 2022: Holiday Open House
Magnolia businesses held their Holiday Open House last Saturday and Sunday. Business people told us there were good numbers of shoppers both days. We will attest to that, as we visited many Magnolia Square businesses on Sunday (businesses all around town were part of Holiday Open House, but we kept close to home during the weekend). We did come away with holiday treasures from several businesses. We were also happy to drop in at The Shoppe, formerly Three Friends & Co. Joe and Angela Pieratt recently bought the building and have been busy remodeling it. And we now know why. The front of the building will be home to The Wild Ivy, a floral design shop based in Camden and brought to you by the same folks responsible for The Perfects. The back of the building is Angela Pieratt’s new photography studio. She has a couple of different rooms set up for her portrait photography business with lighting, backdrops and more tools of the trade.
Linzy records career night in SAU’s 60-point win over Arlington Baptist
Southern Arkansas women' brought the chaos to the W.T. Watson Center in their dominant 104-44 win over Arlington Baptist in the Thursday night home opener. The Muleriders saw impressive scoring efforts from all over the board, but team scoring was led by senior Mychala Linzy who scored a career-high 23 points in her second season in Magnolia. Linzy's 23 points serve as the first time the senior has scored 20 or more points in a game. She also recorded a career-high six baskets from behind the arc, successfully connecting on 75% of her 3-point attempts.
Union County suffers COVID-19 death
Union County recorded its 197th COVID-19 death on Wednesday – the county’s first since October 29, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of virus cases in Columbia County declined to 11 on Wednesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,412. Total Active Cases:...
Columbia County inmate "without merit" for commutation
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. HOWARD, PIKE and GARLAND COUNTIES. Augusta Thompson, hot check violations. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:...
Albemarle's biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. CLICK HERE to see Part 1, published Thursday. As if a five-year, $540 million expansion project at Albemarle Corporation isn’t a sufficiently difficult task. Virtually...
Real Estate: Elite Fitness Club sold
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 28 - November 3 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two residential sales, and one commercial sale.
