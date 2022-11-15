Magnolia businesses held their Holiday Open House last Saturday and Sunday. Business people told us there were good numbers of shoppers both days. We will attest to that, as we visited many Magnolia Square businesses on Sunday (businesses all around town were part of Holiday Open House, but we kept close to home during the weekend). We did come away with holiday treasures from several businesses. We were also happy to drop in at The Shoppe, formerly Three Friends & Co. Joe and Angela Pieratt recently bought the building and have been busy remodeling it. And we now know why. The front of the building will be home to The Wild Ivy, a floral design shop based in Camden and brought to you by the same folks responsible for The Perfects. The back of the building is Angela Pieratt’s new photography studio. She has a couple of different rooms set up for her portrait photography business with lighting, backdrops and more tools of the trade.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO