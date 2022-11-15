Read full article on original website
WAPS Special Education Parent Network Night Nov. 28
Families with children receiving special education services are encouraged to attend the Parent Network Night (PNN) from 6-6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the media center at Winona Middle School. The district is working on resurrecting this parent-driven group, and input is needed. Interested families and guardians can learn...
WSU hosts Winterfest Dec. 2
Kryzsko Commons Student Union invites you to attend WinterFest on Friday, December 2, between 5-8 p.m. This event is open to Winona State University (WSU) students, faculty and staff with their families, and the Winona community. There will be lots of activities, including cookie decorating, photo snow globes, bingo, s'mores, and stand-up magician Derek Hughes.
WSHS Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Winona Senior High School Class of 1957 held its 65th Class Reunion on September 24 at Remlinger Muscle cars. Of the 283 graduates, 44 attended this class of 1957 reunion. Pictured are (front row, from left) Joyce Betz, Karen Haedtke, Dallas Polus, Carol Burgmeier, Marilyn Jasnoch, Beverly Ritter, and (back row, from left) George Henthorne, Paul Watkins, Keith Smelser, Neil Monahan, Harold Erickson, Lance Carroll, David Keller, Keith Beach, Jerome Miller, and Robert Lubinski. Not pictured are Janet Olson, Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa, Allyn Burt, and Martin Pflughoeft.
Local groups win SEMAC arts grants
On November 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 50 arts programming grants for a total of $347,410 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. The local awards include:. •Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 programming grant for Bluff Country Studio...
Messiah Sing-In returns after 3-year absence
For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season. After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm. Founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.
Thank you to poll workers, hosts
Three elections were held in the city of Winona during 2022 (the special election for congressional District 1 held in May, the state primary held in August, and the general election held on November 8), and I would like to recognize the contributions of the many people and organizations that assisted in conducting these elections.
WMS changes tack on discipline
Students at Winona Middle School (WMS) might apologize for misbehavior rather than go to detention under a new disciplinary approach at the school. Staff at WMS are working to address behavior issues by helping students make amends and right wrongs with fellow students and staff, rather than removing students from the classroom. These strategies are known as restorative practices. WMS has struggled with discipline issues in past years.
Winona State maintains status as ‘Best in the Midwest’
For the 19th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) ranks among the “Best in the Midwest,” according to the Princeton Review. The Princeton Review recognized 655 colleges in the “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” publication. WSU was listed among 158 colleges in the Midwestern list.
Keeping Winona homes accessible
Winonan Sonja Stutzka lives with a number of conditions that make it difficult to walk without crutches or a wheelchair. Until earlier this year, her own home did not accommodate her needs, and the cost of much-needed accessibility features were prohibitive. Thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer work, Stutzka didn’t pay for her new wheelchair ramp, new doors, and new shower when the time came to build and install them.
School Board votes to close Altura school
Altura will no longer have its own school. The Lewiston-Altura School Board voted 6-1 at its November 14 meeting to close the Altura Intermediate School at the end of this school year. Next school year, fifth graders will attend the elementary school, and sixth graders will attend the high school.
Hospice: Quality of life, peace of mind for patients, caregivers
“We meet patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most. Our hospice caregivers recognize that each of our patients have unique wants, needs, and histories to honor and celebrate,” said Cheryl Krage, director of Winona Area Hospice. For close to 25...
Veterans find support at MSC Southeast
As the nation honors Veterans Day this month, we at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) want to take time to recognize our faculty, staff, and students who have served in the military or are active service members. MSC Southeast is proud to have been named an official Military-Friendly College...
Still time for flu vaccination at Winona Health
If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu. Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Support goes a long way for youth experiencing homelessness
From: Erica Kline, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota program manager. The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for many of us, including youth who don’t have a safe place to stay. An estimated 13,300 Minnesota youth on their ownexperience homelessness over the course of a year, according to...
Winona State retains title of ‘Green College’
For the 12th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) has been recognized as one of the nation’s Greenest Colleges by the Princeton Review. In the 2023 edition of “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 455 schools across the U.S. were selected to receive the title of Green College. Research focused on colleges’ sustainability practices, sustainability education, and the quality of life for students on campus.
After student concerns, WSU sticks with app
After students voiced concerns about Winona State University (WSU) implementing a program for education majors to track their teaching experiences, the university will be going forward with the platform. Earlier this semester, WSU announced that education students would need to purchase Tevera. This program can track the hours and locations...
Book signing by Winona author Sullivan Dec. 3
Paperbacks and Pieces will host Winona author Kathryn Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the bookstore, located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Sullivan will be celebrating the rereleases of two of her books: “Michael and the Elf,” a picture book about a little boy finding a tiny elf in his backyard, from Fox Pointe Publishing; and “Talking to Trees,” a fantasy about three 13-year-olds joining tree beings, gryphons, and talking horses to save a magical land, from Zumaya Publications. “Talking to Trees” is the sequel to “The Crystal Throne,” and some characters reappear from that book, while others were first introduced in short stories in the collection, “Agents, Adepts and Apprentices.” All four books are available at Paperbacks and Pieces.
Winona may allow bigger apartments near campus
As part of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan, city staff are planning to redraw a map of land use designations, which could set the table for changes to zoning rules that govern housing, business, and industrial development in certain parts of the city. Some property owners could see a change in their current zoning under the new proposal, including changes that would allow large apartment buildings in the core city and industrial development in a residential neighborhood near Pelzer Street. Other changes would help existing businesses better match the zoning districts they currently inhabit.
Local author Evans to hold book signing
Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
Goodview EDA: Rocco’s is Business of the Year
The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently awarded its Business of the Year Award to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza. Rocco’s Pub & Pizza was named “Rocco's Pizzeria” when Thomas “Rocco” Barth and his wife Betty opened its doors in 1958. It was a short commute to work for them, as the Barth’s and their children lived for a time in the back of their first location on King Street in Winona. In 1958, you could dine in, take out, or have a pizza delivered to your door for only a dollar. It didn’t take long for Rocco's Pizzeria to outgrow that first building and move to a new location, then another, as both the city of Winona and the pizza business grew.
