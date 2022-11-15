Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
iheart.com
"Shine On Chillicothe" 2022 Starts Bigger than Ever Friday Night
Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park is set to be lit up starting Friday night. Our Kevin Coleman spoke to the co-chair of "Shine on Chillicothe." Thanks to an all-woman committee, and large and small donors, the Christmas light display is bigger than ever, with thousands of dollars of string lights. Terressa Reep...
Record-Herald
MTHS holds ‘Kiss-a-Pig’ wheelchair fundraiser
The definition of community service is work done by a person or group that benefits others. Students at Miami Trace High School (MTHS) collaborated for a worthy cause while also promoting a sense of culture within the student body. The school-wide Kiss-a-Pig Wheelchair Fundraiser occurred in late October with the intent of purchasing a wheelchair for the high school. MTHS students did not disappoint.
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
Record-Herald
Celebrate loved ones with a Hospice holiday ornament
DAYTON, Ohio — Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament. This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans, of Carriage House Glass, to...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 21-25 is as follows:. Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit. Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Closed. THURSDAY. Closed — Happy Thanksgiving!
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park
Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Times Gazette
Wilkin, land bank at odds
Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin attended November’s meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) to discuss his concerns about the Brownfield Grant project and its relations to the Elliott Hotel that partially collapsed in August of 2021 and has since been taken down. Wilkin said a...
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police Release Details on Body Found Near Park
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12:16 hours the Circleville Police Department received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue. Officers responded and located a deceased female. The case is currently being investigated as a suspicious death. The victim has been identified as 31 year old Tyrah Jackson from Columbus, Ohio. Family notification has been made. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ms. Jackson as they are going through this difficult time.
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
