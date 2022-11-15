Port board cancels November meeting

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
13abc.com
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County auditor to hold forfeited land auction
Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich will hold a forfeited land sale Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in the hearing room on the fifth floor of the County Office Building in Bowling Green. The sale will be a public auction and the properties, which are being offered due to non-payment...
michiganradio.org
Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County
A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
wlen.com
Lenawee County Commissioners Discuss “Community Development Coordinator” Position at Recent Meeting
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners had discussion at their recent meeting about a new position called the ‘Community Development Coordinator’ Position. Administrator Kim Murphy told WLEN News that she has heard that this job will act as a replacement for the services provided...
UPDATE: City of Toledo lifts water boil advisories Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities canceled the water boil advisory for all affected areas on Thursday afternoon. Per a press release from the city, officials completed all EPA-required testing and the water is safe to consume. A precautionary boil advisory has been...
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
Progressive Rail Roading
Ohio panel OKs grant for Dwight & Church rail infrastructure project
The Ohio Rail Development Commission this week approved a $100,000 grant to household products manufacturer Church & Dwight Co. to expand its on-site rail infrastructure in Old Fort, Ohio. The company will expand the infrastructure for both new and current lines at the Old Fort facility, which is undergoing a...
13abc.com
Councilmember Grim asks for a short-term replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo councilwoman Michele Grim has asked fellow council members to replace her with someone that pledges not to run in the May 2023 special election. Grim was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives earlier this month and will be leaving office. She doesn’t want the...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
13abc.com
US-23/Central Ave. ramp reopened after crews clear jack-knifed semi
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township was temporarily blocked for about two hours after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck, traveling eastbound on Central Ave., attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The...
13abc.com
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
wlen.com
Rice & Barley, Cotton Brewing Company, to Close
Adrian, MI – A downtown Adrian restaurant, and brewery, has announced that this week will be their last. Rice & Barley Taphouse posted the announcement on their social media page earlier this week that the current economic environment has proven to be too difficult to operate a restaurant and brewery.
extension.org
Growth on tree #816579
Hello: Now that the leaves have fallen saw this growth on the tree (see photos) What is it? Is it hurting the tree? If harmful what should be done? Thank you. I left the box unchecked but please don’t post my name or email. Wood County Ohio. Expert Response.
14-year-old missing from Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — 14-year-old Maumee teen Oliver Brush is missing, according to the Maumee Police Division. He was last seen on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Maumee Police Division at 419-897-7040. MORE FROM WTOL 11:
wktn.com
Wyandot County Deputy Presented Award
Wednesday Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen was present the medal of honor award during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony. Sheriff Todd Frey was able to present the award for Tschanen’s quick and heroic actions during the July 10, 2022 tragic shooting that took place in the Village of Carey.
