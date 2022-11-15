ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Port board cancels November meeting

By The Blade
 3 days ago

The monthly Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority board of directors meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15, with committee meetings to be held Dec. 9.

No reason was given for the cancelation.

Toledo, OH
