Toledo, OH

Deadline extended for rental assistance effort

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The Department of Housing and Community Development has extended a rental assistance portal until the end of the year, the city of Toledo announced.

To date, this program has assisted just under 4,000 households in Toledo-Lucas County with more than $20 million in assistance, the city said in a social media update.

Applicants can visit toledo.oh.gov/renters to review program details and apply.

Applicants who have already started an application or previously received assistance, can apply for additional funds through their existing application, the city said.

It added that those who have met the program limits, will not be eligible for any additional assistance.

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will assist eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance, including current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments,” the city’s website states. Grants are awarded based on priorities established by the U.S. Department of Treasury, the city added.

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
