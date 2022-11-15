Read full article on original website
Polish Museum continues Oplatki tradition Dec. 4
One of the loveliest old traditions of the Polish people that still continues today in many Winona homes is that of the Oplatki. Oplatek was, and still is, a thin unleavened wafer similar to altar bread. It is known as the bread of love and is often sent from Poland to Winona relatives still to this day. There is a little ritual involved with this wafer involving parents and children at the Christmas Eve supper (wigilia) where it has its primary function at the start of the meal.
Watkins Gallery hosts fiber art, sculpture exhibit
The Watkins Gallery (in Watkins Hall) at Winona State University presents new work by Anne George. The exhibition, “Proximities,” includes a range of fiber-based works as well as sculpture. George's practice makes use of a wide range of materials, embracing different artistic gestures and histories. George will give a short talk about her work in the Watkins Gallery at 3 p.m. on November 30. Refreshments will be served.
Messiah Sing-In returns after 3-year absence
For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season. After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm. Founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.
WSHS Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Winona Senior High School Class of 1957 held its 65th Class Reunion on September 24 at Remlinger Muscle cars. Of the 283 graduates, 44 attended this class of 1957 reunion. Pictured are (front row, from left) Joyce Betz, Karen Haedtke, Dallas Polus, Carol Burgmeier, Marilyn Jasnoch, Beverly Ritter, and (back row, from left) George Henthorne, Paul Watkins, Keith Smelser, Neil Monahan, Harold Erickson, Lance Carroll, David Keller, Keith Beach, Jerome Miller, and Robert Lubinski. Not pictured are Janet Olson, Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa, Allyn Burt, and Martin Pflughoeft.
Local author Evans to hold book signing
Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
Keeping Winona homes accessible
Winonan Sonja Stutzka lives with a number of conditions that make it difficult to walk without crutches or a wheelchair. Until earlier this year, her own home did not accommodate her needs, and the cost of much-needed accessibility features were prohibitive. Thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer work, Stutzka didn’t pay for her new wheelchair ramp, new doors, and new shower when the time came to build and install them.
Still time for flu vaccination at Winona Health
If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu. Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
WSHS students earn spots in Spanish Honor Society
Thirteen Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), during a ceremony held at the high school by advisor Susan Larsen. The purpose of the...
WAPS Special Education Parent Network Night Nov. 28
Families with children receiving special education services are encouraged to attend the Parent Network Night (PNN) from 6-6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the media center at Winona Middle School. The district is working on resurrecting this parent-driven group, and input is needed. Interested families and guardians can learn...
Brancich, Gerald F.
Gerald F. Brancich, DVM, died on November 14, 2022, at Winona Health, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born March 19, 1941, to Frank and Mabel (Benson) Brancich in Grand Rapids, Minn. Jerry grew up in the Iron Range town of Nashwauk, Minn., and attended both grade and high school. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1959. From 1959-1961, he attended Hibbing Junior College. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966.
Berlin-Burns, Collin
Collin Berlin-Burns, 20, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2022. Collin was born on March 9, 2002, to Lissa Hawkins, and was loved by her, Grandma Judy, and his siblings, Brooke and Amari. Collin was adopted into the Berlin-Burns Family by John and Jill and was loved by them and his siblings, Laureen (Cris), Hannah (Mickael: Elise and John), Charlie (Samantha), Erin (Austin), Molly (Charlie: Elliott and Emerson), Kita, Ari, and Shay. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and so many others were blessed by Collin’s life.
Winona may allow bigger apartments near campus
As part of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan, city staff are planning to redraw a map of land use designations, which could set the table for changes to zoning rules that govern housing, business, and industrial development in certain parts of the city. Some property owners could see a change in their current zoning under the new proposal, including changes that would allow large apartment buildings in the core city and industrial development in a residential neighborhood near Pelzer Street. Other changes would help existing businesses better match the zoning districts they currently inhabit.
Support goes a long way for youth experiencing homelessness
From: Erica Kline, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota program manager. The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for many of us, including youth who don’t have a safe place to stay. An estimated 13,300 Minnesota youth on their ownexperience homelessness over the course of a year, according to...
Thank you to poll workers, hosts
Three elections were held in the city of Winona during 2022 (the special election for congressional District 1 held in May, the state primary held in August, and the general election held on November 8), and I would like to recognize the contributions of the many people and organizations that assisted in conducting these elections.
On a roll after winless seasons, Winhawks beat Mankato 5-0
It’s a brand new day for the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) girls’ hockey team. After going five seasons without a win at the varsity level, the Winhawks are off to a 2-1 start this year, and a 5-0 victory over Mankato West Scarletts Thursday put an exclamation point on the team’s newfound success.
Inflation raises road work costs billed to residents
Following months of discussion, the Winona City Council moved forward with a proposal to go out for bids for the reconstruction of South Baker Street. However, due to inflation in the costs of materials and labor, neighboring property owners on South Baker Street are paying nearly 40 percent more in special tax assessments than when the proposal had been first brought to the table back in March — a sign of material delays and inflation in construction costs directly affecting Winonans.
Winona’s nightmare roundabout
How is the roundabout working for you? Do you feel safe and confident when navigating it? Speaking on behalf of someone who had the misfortune of being a victim of the roundabout, it is far from safe or convenient. My husband was negotiating the site going west on Highway 14/61...
Winona State maintains status as ‘Best in the Midwest’
For the 19th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) ranks among the “Best in the Midwest,” according to the Princeton Review. The Princeton Review recognized 655 colleges in the “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” publication. WSU was listed among 158 colleges in the Midwestern list.
Winona State retains title of ‘Green College’
For the 12th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) has been recognized as one of the nation’s Greenest Colleges by the Princeton Review. In the 2023 edition of “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 455 schools across the U.S. were selected to receive the title of Green College. Research focused on colleges’ sustainability practices, sustainability education, and the quality of life for students on campus.
Rivers of death
The recent Rush Creek fish kill caused me to revisit Rachel Carson’s chapter in “Silent Spring” entitled “Rivers of Death.” This fish kill is the third in the area in the past seven years. We in the county is told that fish kills are becoming more common.
