One of the loveliest old traditions of the Polish people that still continues today in many Winona homes is that of the Oplatki. Oplatek was, and still is, a thin unleavened wafer similar to altar bread. It is known as the bread of love and is often sent from Poland to Winona relatives still to this day. There is a little ritual involved with this wafer involving parents and children at the Christmas Eve supper (wigilia) where it has its primary function at the start of the meal.

WINONA, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO