myfoxzone.com
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
myfoxzone.com
State Fair of Texas announces 2023 dates
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its 2023 dates. In 2022, the State Fair of Texas saw 2.4 million guests during its three-week run. Artists everywhere can submit their designs for Big Tex's Lucchese boots for the 2023 State Fair of Texas. The contest closes on Jan. 31, 2023 and the winner will be announced on March 2, 2023.
myfoxzone.com
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
TEXAS, USA — The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
myfoxzone.com
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
myfoxzone.com
Something no one is thankful for: the rising cost of Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for your stretchy pants because Thanksgiving is now just days away. While many of us are excited to gather around a table overflowing with tasty dishes, what no one is thankful for: the increasing cost to prepare the meal. A turkey is...
myfoxzone.com
More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations
The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
myfoxzone.com
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
myfoxzone.com
'I am Vanessa Guillen' documentary comes to Netflix
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Netflix documentary 'I am Vanessa Guillen' will largely focus on the Guillen Family's efforts to bring change after the Fort Hood soldiers' tragic death. In April of 2020 Vanessa Guillen vanished. Two months later her dismembered body was found. The soldier accused of her...
