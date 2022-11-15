Read full article on original website
WSU hosts local documentary film showcase Dec. 2
The students in Film 250: Introductory Filmmaking formally invite the public to join them on Friday, December 2, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in Stark Hall, Room 103 (Winona State campus) for an exclusive “First Look” exhibition. The exhibition features three short-form documentaries about some of the most beloved parks in Winona with a few hidden gems included.
Messiah Sing-In returns after 3-year absence
For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season. After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm. Founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.
Book signing by Winona author Sullivan Dec. 3
Paperbacks and Pieces will host Winona author Kathryn Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the bookstore, located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Sullivan will be celebrating the rereleases of two of her books: “Michael and the Elf,” a picture book about a little boy finding a tiny elf in his backyard, from Fox Pointe Publishing; and “Talking to Trees,” a fantasy about three 13-year-olds joining tree beings, gryphons, and talking horses to save a magical land, from Zumaya Publications. “Talking to Trees” is the sequel to “The Crystal Throne,” and some characters reappear from that book, while others were first introduced in short stories in the collection, “Agents, Adepts and Apprentices.” All four books are available at Paperbacks and Pieces.
WSHS Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Winona Senior High School Class of 1957 held its 65th Class Reunion on September 24 at Remlinger Muscle cars. Of the 283 graduates, 44 attended this class of 1957 reunion. Pictured are (front row, from left) Joyce Betz, Karen Haedtke, Dallas Polus, Carol Burgmeier, Marilyn Jasnoch, Beverly Ritter, and (back row, from left) George Henthorne, Paul Watkins, Keith Smelser, Neil Monahan, Harold Erickson, Lance Carroll, David Keller, Keith Beach, Jerome Miller, and Robert Lubinski. Not pictured are Janet Olson, Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa, Allyn Burt, and Martin Pflughoeft.
WSU hosts Winterfest Dec. 2
Kryzsko Commons Student Union invites you to attend WinterFest on Friday, December 2, between 5-8 p.m. This event is open to Winona State University (WSU) students, faculty and staff with their families, and the Winona community. There will be lots of activities, including cookie decorating, photo snow globes, bingo, s'mores, and stand-up magician Derek Hughes.
Polish Museum continues Oplatki tradition Dec. 4
One of the loveliest old traditions of the Polish people that still continues today in many Winona homes is that of the Oplatki. Oplatek was, and still is, a thin unleavened wafer similar to altar bread. It is known as the bread of love and is often sent from Poland to Winona relatives still to this day. There is a little ritual involved with this wafer involving parents and children at the Christmas Eve supper (wigilia) where it has its primary function at the start of the meal.
Local author Evans to hold book signing
Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
WSHS students earn spots in Spanish Honor Society
Thirteen Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), during a ceremony held at the high school by advisor Susan Larsen. The purpose of the...
Watkins Gallery hosts fiber art, sculpture exhibit
The Watkins Gallery (in Watkins Hall) at Winona State University presents new work by Anne George. The exhibition, “Proximities,” includes a range of fiber-based works as well as sculpture. George's practice makes use of a wide range of materials, embracing different artistic gestures and histories. George will give a short talk about her work in the Watkins Gallery at 3 p.m. on November 30. Refreshments will be served.
Goodview EDA: Rocco’s is Business of the Year
The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently awarded its Business of the Year Award to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza. Rocco’s Pub & Pizza was named “Rocco's Pizzeria” when Thomas “Rocco” Barth and his wife Betty opened its doors in 1958. It was a short commute to work for them, as the Barth’s and their children lived for a time in the back of their first location on King Street in Winona. In 1958, you could dine in, take out, or have a pizza delivered to your door for only a dollar. It didn’t take long for Rocco's Pizzeria to outgrow that first building and move to a new location, then another, as both the city of Winona and the pizza business grew.
WAPS Special Education Parent Network Night Nov. 28
Families with children receiving special education services are encouraged to attend the Parent Network Night (PNN) from 6-6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the media center at Winona Middle School. The district is working on resurrecting this parent-driven group, and input is needed. Interested families and guardians can learn...
Berlin-Burns, Collin
Collin Berlin-Burns, 20, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2022. Collin was born on March 9, 2002, to Lissa Hawkins, and was loved by her, Grandma Judy, and his siblings, Brooke and Amari. Collin was adopted into the Berlin-Burns Family by John and Jill and was loved by them and his siblings, Laureen (Cris), Hannah (Mickael: Elise and John), Charlie (Samantha), Erin (Austin), Molly (Charlie: Elliott and Emerson), Kita, Ari, and Shay. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and so many others were blessed by Collin’s life.
On a roll after winless seasons, Winhawks beat Mankato 5-0
It’s a brand new day for the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) girls’ hockey team. After going five seasons without a win at the varsity level, the Winhawks are off to a 2-1 start this year, and a 5-0 victory over Mankato West Scarletts Thursday put an exclamation point on the team’s newfound success.
Still time for flu vaccination at Winona Health
If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu. Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Winona State retains title of ‘Green College’
For the 12th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) has been recognized as one of the nation’s Greenest Colleges by the Princeton Review. In the 2023 edition of “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 455 schools across the U.S. were selected to receive the title of Green College. Research focused on colleges’ sustainability practices, sustainability education, and the quality of life for students on campus.
Hospice: Quality of life, peace of mind for patients, caregivers
“We meet patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most. Our hospice caregivers recognize that each of our patients have unique wants, needs, and histories to honor and celebrate,” said Cheryl Krage, director of Winona Area Hospice. For close to 25...
Five Winhawk swimmers make state
Redemption is such a sweet taste. After the 2020 COVID season that prevented a full season and state meet and an unfortunate disqualification that took the wind out of our sails last year, the Winhawk Ladies Swim and Dive team had a Section Finals meet that goes down as one of the program’s best performances of all time! We had some incredible performances, qualified five individuals in two relays and four individual events, and ended the meet in a tie for fourth place.
WMS changes tack on discipline
Students at Winona Middle School (WMS) might apologize for misbehavior rather than go to detention under a new disciplinary approach at the school. Staff at WMS are working to address behavior issues by helping students make amends and right wrongs with fellow students and staff, rather than removing students from the classroom. These strategies are known as restorative practices. WMS has struggled with discipline issues in past years.
After student concerns, WSU sticks with app
After students voiced concerns about Winona State University (WSU) implementing a program for education majors to track their teaching experiences, the university will be going forward with the platform. Earlier this semester, WSU announced that education students would need to purchase Tevera. This program can track the hours and locations...
Veterans find support at MSC Southeast
As the nation honors Veterans Day this month, we at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) want to take time to recognize our faculty, staff, and students who have served in the military or are active service members. MSC Southeast is proud to have been named an official Military-Friendly College...
