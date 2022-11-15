ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar

It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
ESPN

Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
France 24

From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash

Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
BBC

Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'

Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
Daily Mail

Planning on a long stay? Argentina and Uruguay each ship staggering 900 KILOS of meat to World Cup bases in Qatar, with South American carnivores putting traditional barbeques at heart of team-building

Argentina and Uruguay have flown in an astonishing 900 kilograms of meat in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. With barbeques, or asados, a key part of the culture of many South American nations, steps have been taken by the two countries to ensure their players and staff are as comfortable as possible in the Middle East.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Watch the BBC's TV World Cup titles

Watch the BBC's TV titles for the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. Follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup across the BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Group C kicks off play with a matchup between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Argentina is 43-23-15 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eighteenth tournament appearance, having won it twice before, in 1978 and 1986. Paris Saint-Germain’s and Argentina's son Lionel Messi has scored six goals in...
BBC

Scotland v Argentina: Gregor Townsend's team must pass final test of 2022

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Finally, the finishing line. After 12 Tests involving 53 different Scottish players, the international year will end for Gregor Townsend's team on Saturday evening when the Pumas hit Murrayfield.
NBC Sports

Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy