Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?
The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Qatar issues make you wonder what might have been had Australia won World Cup bid instead
In November 2005, my father scored last-minute tickets to the Australia v Uruguay playoff and took me and my sister to see the match that would result in the Socceroos’ qualification to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. As the Olympic stadium shook like an earthquake and the people...
ESPN
Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden
A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
France 24
From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash
Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
Planning on a long stay? Argentina and Uruguay each ship staggering 900 KILOS of meat to World Cup bases in Qatar, with South American carnivores putting traditional barbeques at heart of team-building
Argentina and Uruguay have flown in an astonishing 900 kilograms of meat in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. With barbeques, or asados, a key part of the culture of many South American nations, steps have been taken by the two countries to ensure their players and staff are as comfortable as possible in the Middle East.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Watch the BBC's TV World Cup titles
Watch the BBC's TV titles for the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. Follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup across the BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C kicks off play with a matchup between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Argentina is 43-23-15 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eighteenth tournament appearance, having won it twice before, in 1978 and 1986. Paris Saint-Germain’s and Argentina's son Lionel Messi has scored six goals in...
Aaron Mooy: from training solo in a Glasgow park to a World Cup in Qatar
Aaron Mooy gently agonises over every one of his answers for 10 full minutes before eventually confirming what was already long suspected. “I’m not much of a big talker around the room,” he says quietly, inviting supportive laughter. “Everyone that knows me knows that.”. The midfielder,...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview slamming Man Utd hasn’t been distracting, insists Portugal boss Santos ahead of World Cup
CRISTIANO RONALDO’S explosive interview has not caused a distraction to Portugal’s World Cup preparations, insists boss Fernando Santos. The star, 37, has caused shockwaves at Old Trafford after a number of bombshells. He hit out at United for "betraying" him and making him feel like a "black sheep"...
BBC
Scotland v Argentina: Gregor Townsend's team must pass final test of 2022
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Finally, the finishing line. After 12 Tests involving 53 different Scottish players, the international year will end for Gregor Townsend's team on Saturday evening when the Pumas hit Murrayfield.
NBC Sports
Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
(Video) Hakim Ziyech Scores Goal From Inside His Own Half As Morocco Beat Georgia In UAE
Ziyech scored a stunning long-range goal as Morocco warmed up for the World Cup by beating Georgia 3-0 in a friendly in the UAE on Thursday.
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
Comments / 0