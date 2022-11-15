ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Three Atlantic Health System Medical Centers get ‘A’ grade for safety by Leapfrog for fall 2022

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System, an integrated care delivery system in New Jersey committed to building healthier communities, today announced that three of its hospitals, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Chilton Medical Center all earned the highest possible safety rating of ‘A’ by The Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Greater Morristown weekend preview: Balanchine, Seuss, Mozart & Werner

No, it’s not a law firm. Balanchine, Seuss, Mozart and Werner are elements of another stimulating weekend in Greater Morristown. Scroll down for details. Check our handy calendar for even more activities–and add your own events, too. THURSDAY, NOV. 17, 2022:. Here’s a holiday special for you: After...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
paramuspost.com

Pediatric Cardiologist from Mount Sinai Joins Valley’s Pediatric Team

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, November 14, 2022 – As a result of the recently announced pediatric affiliation between Valley Health System and Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, Valley is pleased to welcome pediatric cardiologist Marjorie Gayanilo, MD. Dr. Gayanilo is now seeing patients at 140 East Ridgewood Avenue, in Paramus...
PARAMUS, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Historic Flemington experiencing swift main street, borough wide revitalization

In the midst of a town-wide revitalization, Historic Flemington, N.J., located in the heart of Hunterdon County, has reached a tipping point in attracting new businesses. “The future of Main Street is full of pioneering spirit and optimism,” said Flemington Community Partnership (FCP) Executive Director Robin Lapidus. “During the past two months we’ve seen business owners, who have looked around Main Street for several years finally signing leases, and available properties are now changing hands.”
FLEMINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now

UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
rew-online.com

The Connell Company Unveils Plans For “The District” at The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ

After receiving approval for the final site plan from the Berkeley Heights Planning Board in September, The Connell Company has announced plans to expand its ambitious reimagining of The Park — a 185-acre live-work-play campus that delivers a hospitality-centric solution to the traditional shopping, dining, and work environments — with the addition of “The District”, a mixed-use development that will transform the campus as a dynamic place for its tenants and an attractive destination for the surrounding communities. As part of this connective second phase, The District will include the construction of five new buildings that bring 328 residential units and 190,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail offerings to a central pedestrian corridor known as Main Street.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Warren County. The crash happened on Nov. 12, at around 2:48 p.m., at the intersection of Route 94 and Vail Road in Blairstown Township, Blairstown Township Police Chief Scott Johnsen said. Through a...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 14, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy