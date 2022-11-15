ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan hosting rising power forward target on official visit

The Michigan Insider has learned that Colorado Prep big power forward Baye Ndongo will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit. The Wolverines offered the 6-8, 220-pounder two months ago, establishing it as an immediate contender in his recruitment. "I’m really interested (in Michigan),” Ndongo told The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

The five 'outliers' that pushed Michigan's defense to become the nation's best

As the Michigan football team barrels into the home stretch of its 2022 season, it does so with possibly the nation’s best defense. Statistically, the Wolverines are the nation’s best defense. They lead the nation in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and first downs allowed, and are among the nation’s top five in passing defense, yards per play allowed, passer rating allowed, yards per carry allowed, yards per pass attempt allowed and completion percentage allowed. They have not allowed an opposing offense to score more than 10 points since Maryland and Iowa picked up some garbage-time touchdowns in weeks four and five.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Wolverines trending for top target, potential commitment

With an announcement pending for some point in the day on Friday, Michigan is in full control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, who has been recruited as a top target for the Wolverines for the last few months. All four predictions currently favor the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
