Kelela Announces Her Second Album ‘Raven’: It’s ‘My First Breath Taken in the Dark’

By Mankaprr Conteh
 3 days ago
In September, Kelela re-emerged with new music after a four-year hiatus. Of “Washed Away,” her first release since a set of remixes to debut album Take Me Apart , she said, “I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate. This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward.”

Now, she’s announced that “Washed Away” was actually the first single on her forthcoming album Raven , set to be released on February 10th, 2023. “I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a black femme in dance music, despite its black origins,” Kelela says about the album. “Raven is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

“On the Run,” released today, is Raven ’s third single, following last month’s “Happy Ending.” It was produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada , and Bambii, with additional production by Asmara.

On collaborating with Kaytranda, Kelela told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “I’ve always loved to find a hybridized place between different producers and myself as a producer. That’s the way that I am arranging and producing these songs is by trying to find this sort of place between several different sounds. I gave him a few directives. He’s just so good at taking the — and getting what I’m saying. Yeah, he’s just … It’s amazing. I love working with him.”

Rolling Stone

After Wrecking Weddings, Taylor Swift’s Tour Is Now Ruining Christmas

Taylor Swift may have added 17 extra shows to the Eras Tour after announcing her 2023 run of stadium concerts, but it only seemed to intensify demand — and ticket prices are out of control. After waiting five years for Swift’s return to the stage, “Verified Fans” fought their own personal Hunger Games on pre-sale day, with politicians raising antitrust concerns over Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, whose website repeatedly crashed as the millions of Swifties scrambled for their chance to see the “Anti-Hero” singer in person.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rolling Stone

Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage

Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Break Up — and His Stans Are Weirdly Happy About It

After news of Harry Styles’ and Olivia Wilde’s two-year relationship ending made its rounds on social media, the pop star’s fans have responded with odd, but not surprising, enthusiasm. According to multiple reports, Styles and Wilde came to the mutual decision as the “As It Was” singer prepares for his Love On Tour overseas. The split follows the very real movie-within-a-movie aftermath that took place after Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial offering, Don’t Worry Darling, premiered in theaters. And while the timeline of the post-movie debacle that included alleged breakups, love affairs, fall outs, and a spitgate has been somewhat settled,...
Rolling Stone

Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance

Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance. It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “Te Felicito” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee...
Rolling Stone

Nicky Jam Shares The Stage With Young Aspiring Singers at the Latin Grammys

Actor and singer Nicky Jam is no stranger to the Latin Grammys stage, and this year, he performed a touching rendition of “El Perdon” as he shared the stage with young singers from the Latin Grammys Cultural Foundation. He performed the song alongside a live band, on a stage designed as a recording studio. The setup was particularly special because it foreshadowed the surprise that awaited the young singers: They also received a donated grant from Jam to support their musical careers. At this year’s Latin Grammys, Nicky Jam was nominated for Best Urban Song and Best Reggaeton Performance,...
Rolling Stone

South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother.  Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines.  The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Marriage Comments, Blames Everyone But Herself

After departing from Hallmark for the Great American Family channel, Candace Cameron Bure told Wall Street Journal that her decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” Since then, she’s been criticized by her peers, who have accused the actress of being a “bigot” and exclusionary of the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bure took to Instagram to address the backlash for the first time. “I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” said...
Rolling Stone

Karen Bass First Woman Elected as Los Angeles Mayor, Beating Billionaire Rick Caruso

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a longtime congresswoman, defeated Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. In a metropolis where tensions over a corrupt government, homelessness and crime rates are high, Bass pledged to build coalitions as the first woman and second Black Angeleno elected to lead the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Moved to the Harshest Type of Russian Penal Colony for Women

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner is getting sent to a general regime prison, one of the harshest types of Russian penal colonies for women. Griner’s lawyer confirmed the transfer to People, explaining that Griner was moved into one of the 35 high-security correctional institutions for women; on Nov. 17, Reuters reported that Griner has been sent to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. The U.S. State Department said they heard reports of Griner’s relocation but did not receive official word from Russian authorities. While many women in Russia are sent to low-security, mixed-gender settlement penal...
Rolling Stone

Kimmel Jokes Trump Running for Presidency So He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest episode poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s innate knack for losing the popular vote. Trump, who announced his run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, has famously lost the popular vote in the last two presidential campaigns – by nearly three million votes to Hilary Clinton in 2016 (about which he threw a proper fit) and 7 million votes to Biden in 2020. Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” The host also touched on...
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

The House’s resident 2020 election truther and Jan. 6 defender Marjorie Taylor Greene has secured a promise from House leadership to investigate Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice regarding the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, according to a report from the The New York Times. The Georgia congresswoman has enthusiastically taken up the cause of Jan. 6 defendants being held in Washington, D.C.’s local jail, comparing the complex to a “prisoner of war camp.” Conditions at the jail have already been the subject of U.S. Marshall inquiries, and inmates being housed in a portion of the jail that was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Right Wingers Fume After Musk Announces Shadowbanning Policy

Elon Musk has managed to piss off just about everyone on Twitter, and after announcing that he would be instituting what appears to be a shadowbanning policy on the platform, even the right wingers who lauded him as the savior of “free speech” are in an uproar.  Twitter is currently being held together by digital duct tape and a skeleton crew of employees after Musk spurred a mass resignation among the platform’s already severely pared-down staff. Despite internal emails revealing that Musk asked remaining employees to fly to San Francisco and help him “understand the Twitter tech stack,” the billionaire...
Rolling Stone

UVA Gunman Denied Bond in First Court Appearance as New Details About the Shooting Emerge

The University of Virginia student accused of shooting and killing three football players and injuring two others was denied bond during a court hearing in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared via video chat from the Albemarle County Regional Jail, where he is being held in connection with the murders of UVA students and football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry Sunday night. Students Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins were also injured during the incident. Jones is facing three charges of second-degree murder, three charges of using a firearm while committing a felony, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working

Donald Trump had a message for Republicans about his 2024 presidential announcement: Endorse me now, or pay later. In the days running up to the election, Trump made a series of phone calls to GOP lawmakers and other elected officials, demanding that they endorse him before he announced he’s running — or at least right after, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversations. The president said he was tracking who endorsed him early, adding that “those who waited too long” were “not gonna like” what happens when he wins. (Trump, who lost the 2020 election, has long operated the assumption that he’ll win back the White House.) Trump also said he was keeping tabs on who jumped ship for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other potential 2024 primary challengers, the sources say.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Barack Obama Visits Daily Show, Says Country Doesn’t Want ‘Crazy’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Thursday night. Obama talked about post-midterm results, shouted out young voters, and noted that it turns out America prefers “normal” after all. “I like to think that part of what happened in this election is people said, ‘OK, you know what, some of this stuff is getting a little too crazy,” said the former President, referring to Democrats securing the Senate last week. “It turns out that there is, you know, a majority of the country that does prefer normal, not crazy. And that’s...
Rolling Stone

1,200 Twitter Employees Resign, Company Closes All Offices

After a wave of resignations at Twitter, Elon Musk frantically tried to assemble whatever engineers were left at the offices he’d previously announced would be closed for the weekend. As The New York Times reports, Musk sent out a rash of emails Friday morning, Nov. 18, asking, “Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today.” He followed by asking those who weren’t in San Francisco to hop on a plane as soon as they could to meet with him in-person. In that second email, Musk, who has so often positioned himself as one...
Rolling Stone

Brian Eno Brings the Beat to Jean-Michel Jarre’s New Song ‘Epica Extension’

Celebrated French electronic artist Jean-Michel Jarre has enlisted Brian Eno’s help for a reworking of his Oxymore song, “Epica.”  “Epica Extension” boasts a bustling breakbeat as the drums drive ahead over an array of pulsing synths and a lead loop that sounds like it’s coming from some uncanny choral singer. In fact, “Epica Extension” carries a lot of the same propulsive energy as the original track, which Jarre wasn’t exactly expecting when he reached out to Eno. “When I started ‘Epica,’ I immediately thought that Brian Eno could be involved in this most rhythmic track of the album, thinking that he...
Rolling Stone

Watch: Rolling Stone Interviews Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy, and More on the Latin Grammys Red Carpet

Rolling Stone was on the red carpet for this year’s 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. This year’s ceremony takes place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, this time at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Our video team caught up with several acts making appearances at this year’s show, including Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy and Jorge Drexler, among others. Tainy Tainy has had a huge few years and is being recognized in the Producer of the Year category, among several other nominations. “To be at a point where now I’m at the Grammys, I can’t lie I...
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Republicans ‘Have Better Choices’ Than Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Speaking with moderator Jake Tapper a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” and Trump’s official snoozefest, Pence said Republicans will “have better choices” in the 2024 presidential race than Trump. “I think it’s time for new leadership in this country that will bring us together around our highest ideals,” Pence said, adding the highly doubtful sentiment that Americans “want us to get back to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration.” When...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

