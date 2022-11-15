ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cookerly Public Relations Appoints Cory Stewart to Lead Agency Into Its Fourth Decade

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VnLo_0jBtHmJV00

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer. Stewart, who previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer, joined the company in 2005 and is a proven marketing communications professional with a diverse portfolio of client successes. He joins Stephen Brown, president, in guiding the company as they fulfill the company’s mantra: to exceed the expectations of every client.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006408/en/

Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer.

“My adventure with Cory began a long time ago when we hired him as an account executive. As he ascended through the ranks, it was obvious that he would enjoy great success and I am excited to see how he puts his vision for the company’s future to work,” said Founder Carol Cookerly. “His business acumen is impressive and he’s equally skilled as a PR practitioner. Add to those qualities he’s focused on team building and helping staff members at all levels be the best they can be. The firm is in great hands.”

Since its inception, the company has provided a broad range of marketing services under the communications umbrella for a diverse, global client roster. Initially, the firm was known for managing high-profile issues and crises but became a full-service communications provider some 25 years ago.

“As I take on this new role, I’m highly cognizant that our reputation, carefully built on quality work, is the sum of many dedicated colleagues’ efforts. As another great year concludes, we are all in agreement; now is the time to expand on the breadth and depth of our service offerings,” said Stewart. “I appreciate the opportunity to lead the effort.”

According to Cookerly, she is not retiring but stepping aside a bit, and will continue to focus on the crisis and issues practice which is thriving. “While the firm bears my name, for more than a decade I have not directly impacted many of our clients. That has allowed the senior team great latitude, and they’ve soared.”

Stewart provides counsel and campaign execution for clients in almost every sector including energy, technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and many others. Prior to joining Cookerly, he worked in the banking industry as a regional marketing officer for BBVA in Birmingham, Ala.

A Florida native and graduate of the University of South Alabama, Stewart serves on the global board of Worldcom Public Relations Group, a prominent network of independently-owned public relations firms. He serves as a board member of the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, on the board of the Coastal Conservation Association Atlanta Chapter and is a past board member of the Chattahoochee Nature Center. He is an avid outdoorsman and is often found fishing along the Gulf Coast.

About Cookerly Public Relations

Founded more than 30 years ago, Cookerly Public Relations is a trusted partner for many of the world’s most respected public and private corporations. Led by a highly-skilled group of senior professionals, the agency’s history of achievements is reflected in more than 120 Phoenix Awards and two Silver Anvils (the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars) from the Public Relations Society of America. In addition, Forbes , completed detailed evaluations of communications agencies nationwide and accorded Cookerly its highest five-star rating and ranked it as one of America’s top firms among thousands reviewed. For more information, visit cookerly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006408/en/

CONTACT: Emma McCurley

404-816-2037

emma@cookerly.com

KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING ADVERTISING DIGITAL MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS CONTENT MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS

SOURCE: Cookerly Public Relations

PUB: 11/15/2022 03:00 PM/DISC: 11/15/2022 03:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

McCann Worldgroup Names Anaka Kobzev Global Chief Communications Officer

McCann Worldgroup has hired Anaka Kobzev as its new global chief communications officer. Kobzev, who comes to the agency from TBWA, will report directly to McCann Worldgroup’s new global CEO Daryl Lee at McCann’s New York headquarters when her position becomes effective in January 2023. Kobzev, who will...
AdWeek

TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph

Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
TechCrunch

Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact

Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
The Associated Press

Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Israeli Venture Firm OurCrowd Expands Abu Dhabi Operations

Israeli online global venture firm OurCrowd has announced plans to significantly expand its Abu Dhabi operations. The plan includes a new venture capital (VC) office and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech hub enabled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in Abu Dhabi.
The Associated Press

Bentley Systems Announces Winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005715/en/ 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy