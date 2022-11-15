Cookerly Public Relations Appoints Cory Stewart to Lead Agency Into Its Fourth Decade

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer. Stewart, who previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer, joined the company in 2005 and is a proven marketing communications professional with a diverse portfolio of client successes. He joins Stephen Brown, president, in guiding the company as they fulfill the company’s mantra: to exceed the expectations of every client.

“My adventure with Cory began a long time ago when we hired him as an account executive. As he ascended through the ranks, it was obvious that he would enjoy great success and I am excited to see how he puts his vision for the company’s future to work,” said Founder Carol Cookerly. “His business acumen is impressive and he’s equally skilled as a PR practitioner. Add to those qualities he’s focused on team building and helping staff members at all levels be the best they can be. The firm is in great hands.”

Since its inception, the company has provided a broad range of marketing services under the communications umbrella for a diverse, global client roster. Initially, the firm was known for managing high-profile issues and crises but became a full-service communications provider some 25 years ago.

“As I take on this new role, I’m highly cognizant that our reputation, carefully built on quality work, is the sum of many dedicated colleagues’ efforts. As another great year concludes, we are all in agreement; now is the time to expand on the breadth and depth of our service offerings,” said Stewart. “I appreciate the opportunity to lead the effort.”

According to Cookerly, she is not retiring but stepping aside a bit, and will continue to focus on the crisis and issues practice which is thriving. “While the firm bears my name, for more than a decade I have not directly impacted many of our clients. That has allowed the senior team great latitude, and they’ve soared.”

Stewart provides counsel and campaign execution for clients in almost every sector including energy, technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and many others. Prior to joining Cookerly, he worked in the banking industry as a regional marketing officer for BBVA in Birmingham, Ala.

A Florida native and graduate of the University of South Alabama, Stewart serves on the global board of Worldcom Public Relations Group, a prominent network of independently-owned public relations firms. He serves as a board member of the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, on the board of the Coastal Conservation Association Atlanta Chapter and is a past board member of the Chattahoochee Nature Center. He is an avid outdoorsman and is often found fishing along the Gulf Coast.

About Cookerly Public Relations

Founded more than 30 years ago, Cookerly Public Relations is a trusted partner for many of the world’s most respected public and private corporations. Led by a highly-skilled group of senior professionals, the agency’s history of achievements is reflected in more than 120 Phoenix Awards and two Silver Anvils (the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars) from the Public Relations Society of America. In addition, Forbes , completed detailed evaluations of communications agencies nationwide and accorded Cookerly its highest five-star rating and ranked it as one of America’s top firms among thousands reviewed. For more information, visit cookerly.com.

