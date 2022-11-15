ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jerick McKinnon Speaks on Chiefs’ Running Back Committee

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiLwb_0jBtHZmw00

McKinnon says everyone in the backfield prepares for each game as if they're starting.

Expectations for the Kansas City Chiefs' running back room have been all over the place dating back to the beginning of the offseason.

When Ronald Jones was first signed as a free agent following a semi-productive stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, questions about a possible split with then-incumbent starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire arose. Once general manager Brett Veach went out and drafted Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round and re-signed Jerick McKinnon to another one-year deal, though, the state of the entire group was in flux. Pacheco's standout performances in training camp and Jones's struggles reshaped those expectations once again.

Nine games into the 2022 campaign, things have been a mixed bag in the backfield. Kansas City ranks 22nd in rushing yards and 20th in rush DVOA — clearly below average — and some weekly stat lines have been downright difficult to look at. Sunday's Week 10 outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, saw a near-perfect blend of success through the air and on the ground for Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy's offense. On Monday, McKinnon spoke about the diversity of the Chiefs' attack.

“It’s been a lot of fun," McKinnon said. "You know when you got a lot of guys who contribute, and you’ve got a lot of guys who step in and become new contributors it’s hard for defensive coordinators to plan for that. Especially when you have success you know that’s a credibility to the coaches, Coach Reid, (Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy) EB, the whole coaching staff and then you know Pat (Mahomes) dishing the ball out to different guys and different guys making plays and having success and making it easy on juggling and when you play collectively like that as a unit and you come away with positives, it makes it hard for people to stop.”

Finishing well behind Pacheco but quite far ahead of Edwards-Helaire in snaps on Sunday, McKinnon toted the ball just once for two yards but matched his season-high with six receptions for a 2022-best 56 yards. He also made one of the best blitz pickups of the Chiefs' season thus far. The veteran's ability to thrive as a pass blocker who can also leak out into the flat and be a lethal pass-catching option has endeared him to Mahomes and the Chiefs' coaching staff. Of all three Chiefs running backs currently in the rotation, McKinnon's spot has remained the most consistent throughout the season.

On the other hand, Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are trending in seemingly opposite directions. The former set new career highs in carries (16) and yards (82) on Sunday, whereas the latter was on the field for all of a career-low four snaps. Kansas City declared Pacheco its starter before Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, and that decision is beginning to look more and more like the correct call .  When asked about the team's by-committee approach, McKinnon said that everyone prepares as if they're going to be the starter that week.

"Well, like you said, obviously it’s different when you’re by committee and then a starter, but I’m going on year nine and you got to approach every game as if you’re a starter," McKinnon said. "That’s just got to be your mindset. And that’s what makes it easier (when) being in the committee. Obviously, it’s shared amongst the backs that are in the room, but each and every one of us have to have that mindset that we’re preparing as the starter because – as you’re seeing this year – everybody’s had their strides and you never really know whose game it’s going to be."

While the direction of the running back room appears to be a bit clearer following a game that saw Pacheco separate from the rest of the pack and McKinnon continue to product in his respective role, questions remain. Is Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick, truly the odd man out now? Is Jones, who had more rushing yards in 2020 than any running back currently on the team has in a single season, actually going to be a healthy scratch every week? Those questions are up to Reid and company to answer but if you ask McKinnon, he thinks things are developing just fine.

Read More: Chiefs Control Their Own Destiny Following Big Win Over Jaguars

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the second consecutive week, there are no new changes to the depth chart, despite the team making some changes during their Week 10 game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Announce Decision On Punt Returner Position

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade with the New York Giants. Kansas City acquired former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney. After phasing him in slowly, Toney had a breakout game for the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. He racked up four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
DALLAS, TX
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
994
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy