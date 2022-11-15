ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fausports.com

FAU to Host Bryant in Boca Raton MegaBowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Coming off of one of the program's biggest win's ever, the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will host Bryant in the Boca Raton MegaBowl on Thursday. The Owls and the Bulldogs will tip off at 7 p.m. in the newly named Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

FAU Knocks off Florida in Historic Win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team earned a historic win on Monday night. The Owls went into Gainesville and knocked off the Florida Gators by a 76-74 final score in a thrilling contest. The win was FAU's first ever over the Gators and was FAU's first over a Power Five opponent since 2018, when the Owls upset Illinois on the road.
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach

Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
ORMOND BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

Palatka teen convicted of shooting two people during robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old from Palatka has been found guilty for shooting two people with a stolen gun. Timothy Alphonso Scott was 15 when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot two victims in a planned robbery. One of those victims identified Scott, after waking up from...
PALATKA, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy