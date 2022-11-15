Read full article on original website
fausports.com
FAU to Host Bryant in Boca Raton MegaBowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Coming off of one of the program's biggest win's ever, the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will host Bryant in the Boca Raton MegaBowl on Thursday. The Owls and the Bulldogs will tip off at 7 p.m. in the newly named Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17.
fausports.com
FAU Knocks off Florida in Historic Win
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team earned a historic win on Monday night. The Owls went into Gainesville and knocked off the Florida Gators by a 76-74 final score in a thrilling contest. The win was FAU's first ever over the Gators and was FAU's first over a Power Five opponent since 2018, when the Owls upset Illinois on the road.
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off
Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 1 Montverde Academy (Florida)
The Eagles look to repeat as national champions
Atlantic football turns to St. Thomas Aquinas after playoff win over Plantation
DELRAY BEACH — The Atlantic Eagles took care of home field and beat the Plantation Colonels 34-12 on Monday night in the first round of the Class 3M playoffs. With the win, the Eagles will now take on St. Thomas Aquinas, who is 10-0 on the season and blew out Coconut Creek by 45 points in the first round.
Lake Mary sloshes past Hagerty in rain-soaked playoff game
LAKE MARY, FLORIDA – Battling a pouring rainstorm and a tough opponent, Lake Mary High’s football team proved Ram tough on Monday night. Getting two touchdown passes from freshman standout Noah Grubbs and a stellar defensive effort that forced four turnovers, the Rams powered past visiting Hagerty ...
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach
Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
Hurricanes erode beaches but where does all that sand go?
Shocking video showed Hurricane Nicole flatten dunes and wash foundations out from under homes. Apartments, pools, and houses crumbled into the Atlantic, but where did all of that sand go?
click orlando
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. See map of location below:. Police say they received several 911...
WCJB
Palatka teen convicted of shooting two people during robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old from Palatka has been found guilty for shooting two people with a stolen gun. Timothy Alphonso Scott was 15 when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot two victims in a planned robbery. One of those victims identified Scott, after waking up from...
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
WESH
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officials later said...
