Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
Crews continue working to restore water service in Zavalla
Exterminator Brandon Ryan says people should act quickly if they suspect there are animals living inside the walls or attic of their home. TJC planetarium director says NASA's latest launch first step to putting humans back on moon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rocket launched after midnight Wednesday.
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Holding students’ attention while teaching them math isn’t the easiest task and sometimes teachers have to get creative to get the children involved. Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more exciting. Garcia has used his Harley-Davidson to...
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago.
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly threatened violence toward their school. According to a report by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, they received a call from the Carlisle ISD administration office regarding an alleged terroristic threat made against a school in the district. Following an investigation, a directive to apprehend was issued by the court and a juvenile was taken into custody. They have been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is planning for a new civic center. After approval from voters, the construction will be paid for by a hotel tax increase. The former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse will be transformed into the new Jacksonville Civic Center. Jacksonville residents voted in...
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday. The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county...
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
