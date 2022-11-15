Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
Kevin Durant's comment on the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup wasn't well received by NBA fans on social media. The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report. While Durant did speak on a string of topics, the fans...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”
Ben Simmons has remained a hot topic around the NBA, and as the days go by, the point guard earns more criticism. His first month as an active player for the Brooklyn Nets hasn't gone as smoothly as he would have liked, creating some issues for the team, which isn't going through a good moment right now.
Yardbarker
Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons
The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
Yardbarker
"One of the most hurt moments in my career"- Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he is still salty about Milwaukee Bucks' loss in the 2019 ECF
There is no one better in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has proven himself to be a champion and a dominant force. But it was only a few years ago, that Giannis was considered a great player but not someone who could lead a team to a championship.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Yardbarker
76ers ready to move on from veteran forward Tobias Harris?
After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show canceled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and $39.3 million next...
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Yardbarker
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted free-agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Michael Jordan's Career Record vs. NBA Legends: The GOAT Was Unstoppable
Michael Jordan faced a lot of NBA legends during his career. He was unstoppable during his mission with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in two three-peats.
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?
A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Blasts Dallas Mavericks: "They Are Not Good Enough For Luka Doncic To Defer More"
Luka Doncic has come out the gate on fire this season. Outside getting his 3-pointer to fall, Doncic has been almost perfect through the Mavericks' first 14 games of this season. The Mavericks are 8-6, a record that is largely possible due to the insane statistics Luka has had to put up so far this season.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Yardbarker
Greg Popovich thinks the Kings will get even better
Sacramento, CA – Things continue to get better for Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. After destroying Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sacramento Kings got off to another quick start Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The red-hot Kings started the game with a 37-point first quarter that was full of excitement and highlights. The team’s high level of play has been led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Rips Kevin Durant For His Comments About Supporting Cast: "I Thought Everything He Said Was Pathetic..."
Since Kevin Durant first entered the league in 2007, NBA analyst Skip Bayless has been one of his biggest fans. In OKC, Golden State, and even in Brooklyn, Skip has defended and supported Durant's every move. But after making some questionable comments to the media about his teammates and the...
Yardbarker
2 Additional Moves The Yankees Should Make
The New York Yankees will be one of the most scrutinized teams during free agency. After losing in the ALCS to the Houston Astros, everyone is wondering what they will do to improve. New York already made their first big signing of free agency by bringing back Anthony Rizzo on...
Comments / 0