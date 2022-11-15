Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes
About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
Comments / 0