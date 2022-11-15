ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later

BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
realtormarney.com

Hunt Valley Towne Centre Tree Lighting 2022

The Hunt Valley Towne Centre tree lighting 2022 will be on Friday, November 25th at 5:45pm. There will be hot chocolate to enjoy while listening to live musical performances from Jemicy School and F.P. Dickens Carolers. There will also be a special message from Santa (more on their facebook event page.)
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harmful diet culture promoted on TikTok

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We consume just about everything on social media from news, trending topics, and even health. One of the growing trends on the widely popular TikTok app is creating a harmful diet culture among teens and young adults. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrician at Mercy Family Care Physicians...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Olszewski announces plans to retain key Baltimore County department heads for second term

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced plans to retain a significant number of current County officials as members of his second-term leadership team. Olszewski plans to re-nominate the following individuals to continue serving as County department and office heads, subject to confirmation by an affirmative vote...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter activated due to cold snap

ROSEDALE, MD—As the recent cold snap prepares to intensify over the weekend, officials are activating local freezing shelters. Due to freezing temperatures, the Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter will be open Friday, November 18 through Monday, November 21. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline

The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy