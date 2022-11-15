Read full article on original website
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
Howard County Resident Comes Home To Herd Of Horses In Backyard
An Ellicott City resident got quite the surprise after arriving home to find several donkeys and miniature horses in their backyard, authorities say. Howard County authorities say that the resident called for assistance after noticing the new additions, as they did not belong to them. Officers were able to arrive...
Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore
The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.
Fallen officer's mother keeping her memory alive through children's book
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The mother of fallen Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio hopes a new children’s book will help kids learn how to deal with grief. Caprio's mother, Debbie Sorrells, read from her children's book, "The Story of the Dragonfly," which is available online and in Maryland bookstores.
Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic. But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough. At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later
BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
Raccoons Infected With Rabies Found In Two Separate Anne Arundel Towns, Health Officials Say
Despite the county’s best efforts to immunize them against the virus, a pair of raccoons have tested positive for rabies in two separate towns within two days in Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued alerts this week after confirming cases of rabies in Crownsville...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Squeegee kid's attorney on guns in Baltimore - 'Its like asking where he got a cell phone'
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — The shooting death of Timothy Reynolds that, police say, was at the hands of a squeegee kid, raises concern about the prevalence of guns in Baltimore. It's a question FOX45 News has asked the teen's defense team since the homicide back in the summer. "I’ve been...
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
Hunt Valley Towne Centre Tree Lighting 2022
The Hunt Valley Towne Centre tree lighting 2022 will be on Friday, November 25th at 5:45pm. There will be hot chocolate to enjoy while listening to live musical performances from Jemicy School and F.P. Dickens Carolers. There will also be a special message from Santa (more on their facebook event page.)
Harmful diet culture promoted on TikTok
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We consume just about everything on social media from news, trending topics, and even health. One of the growing trends on the widely popular TikTok app is creating a harmful diet culture among teens and young adults. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrician at Mercy Family Care Physicians...
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company announces WinterFest 2022 details, activities
WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company has announced details on its WinterFest 2022 celebration. WinterFest will feature Christmas tree sales, a train garden, breakfast with Santa and other fun holiday activities. Christmas tree sales will begin on November 25 and continue until inventory is sold out. The holiday...
Olszewski announces plans to retain key Baltimore County department heads for second term
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced plans to retain a significant number of current County officials as members of his second-term leadership team. Olszewski plans to re-nominate the following individuals to continue serving as County department and office heads, subject to confirmation by an affirmative vote...
Major Cities Chiefs Association ranks Baltimore County number 1 in homicide reduction
TOWSON, MD—The Major Cities Chiefs Association recently released its 2022 third quarter crime survey results. MCCA is a collaboration of the 79 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada. The survey highlights the work of the Baltimore County Police Department, in collaboration with community partners, in...
Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter activated due to cold snap
ROSEDALE, MD—As the recent cold snap prepares to intensify over the weekend, officials are activating local freezing shelters. Due to freezing temperatures, the Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter will be open Friday, November 18 through Monday, November 21. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. with...
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
Firefighters Injured Falling Through Floor Battling Cecil County Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor of a Cecil County home while battling a tricky blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville were...
Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline
The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
