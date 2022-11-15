Magic: Paolo Banchero misses practice on Tuesday due to injury

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla — No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero did not practice with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday after missing the past three games due to a sprained left ankle.

Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He appeared to land awkwardly on the foot after driving to the rim and drawing contact late in the fourth quarter. He is still experiencing soreness in the ankle and will remain day to day.

“Obviously, he is not happy, understandably,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He wants to be out there with his teammates but he is doing everything we’re asking him to do in order to get back on the court. He is going to continue to do that.”

The team is often very cautious with injuries and doesn’t put timetables on players to return. The injury is not considered serious. Team officials have listed Banchero as questionable to play on the injury report in each of the last three games.

The Magic (4-10) wrap up a seven-game homestand on Wednesday with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They begin a three-game road trip in Chicago on Friday and will play the Indiana Pacers in back-to-back games on Saturday and Monday.

It is possible Banchero returns in one of those games.

Banchero produced his second straight 30-point game versus the Rockets, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He became the third rookie in team history to record consecutive 30-point games (Shaquille O’Neal, Dennis Scott).

The 19-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 11 games this season. He has scored at least 20 points nine times and leads the rookie class in class in scoring despite missing the last three games. He is 22nd among all players in that category.