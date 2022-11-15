At their November board meeting, Orangefield ISD welcomed Kyle DuBose to the Board of Trustees. DuBose, Laura Clark, and Marcus Wernig all recited their oath for their place on the board. Clark and Wernig keep their seats on the board while DuBose will replace Donovan Weldon who is stepping down after 19 years on the board. Dubose was also sworn in by his mother Marla, who has been with the district 30 years.

