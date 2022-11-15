Read full article on original website
Gary Wayne Rost
Gary Wayne Rost, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 17, 2022, peacefully at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Claybar funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation...
Shirley “Teresa” Broussard Krout
Shirley “Teresa” Broussard Krout, 85, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Claybar...
Clyde Adrain Welch
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Deweyville, Texas; Pastor Jeremy Walton officiating. Rite of Committal and interment will be held following services at Richard-Welch Resting Place Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM until service time.
Maxine Geldard Rawls
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up...
Christmas in the Park will be Sat, Nov 26th
The 2022 Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, November 26th at Sandy Creek Park on Marvin Hancock Drive. This year the event will feature The Erwins, a very popular southern gospel family group who just recently had a #1 song, “The Blood of Jesus”, on the Singing News chart.
Louis J. Joulevette
The Life of Mr. Louis J. Joulevette will be celebrated during Visitation Friday, November 18, 2022, from 11 until 1pm at Sparrow Funeral Home. Disposition will be cremation. Louis James Joulevette was born November22, 1951 in Arnaudville, LA to Ozelia Williams Joulevette and Bradley Joulevette. A welder employed by Domestic...
West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange
After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
Calder Woods names new executive director
Nonprofit senior living community Calder Woods named Aaron Ortego its new executive director. Ortego will provide oversight and leadership to all levels of residences and health care for the continuing care community. His employment is effective immediately. Ortego steps in for the previous executive director, David Ummel, who now serves...
Chevron Phillips Makes It Official
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and QatarEnergy announced today that they are proceeding with the construction of an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility in Orange, Texas, expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs and generate an estimated $50 billion for the community in residual economic impacts.
Swearing In At OISD
At their November board meeting, Orangefield ISD welcomed Kyle DuBose to the Board of Trustees. DuBose, Laura Clark, and Marcus Wernig all recited their oath for their place on the board. Clark and Wernig keep their seats on the board while DuBose will replace Donovan Weldon who is stepping down after 19 years on the board. Dubose was also sworn in by his mother Marla, who has been with the district 30 years.
Lady Pirates Over Deweyville
The Vidor Lady Pirate basketball team played Deweyville Thursday night and won 52 – 9. Raegan Stephenson had 12 points, Madison Powell 10 points, Hailey Stelly 8 points and Laikyn Brodnax 7 points. Coach Shad Smith said afterwards, “It was a good total team effort and we were consistent for four quarters.” Vidor is now 3 – 2 going into the Thanksgiving Break.
Controlled Burn on Saturday
Orange County ESD3 will be conducting a training burn at 2283 1st, Orange, TX, 77632 on Saturday, November 19th from 830 am to approximately 5 pm. (This is off of Echo Rd. (FM 3247) in Little Cypress). There will be significant fire department presence and fire department traffic in the area. We do not anticipate any significant road closures or detours, however, we do encourage people to avoid the area in order to limit traffic congestion.
Beaumont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Enjoy back to back Christmas tree lightings in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas families have two chances to enjoy a festive downtown Chirstmas tree lighting at the end of the month. The City of Beaumont will be hosting its annual tree lighting event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KFDM-TV
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate. Harold Campbell was sentenced to life in connection with the 2019 murder. KPLC broadcast some never-before-televised police video that helped get the conviction. The defense had argued it was...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Chevron Phillips picks Orange County for $8.5B plant expansion that could bring 500 full-time jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — An $8.5 billion plant expansion that Orange County officials have been hoping for since early 2019 is now coming to fruition. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced on Wednesday that it has selected a site in Orange County for an "integrated polymers" facility in partnership with QatarEnergy.
