Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp has a new postmaster
Matthew Albright is the new postmaster for Angels Camp after his oath was administered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, alongside 31 other postmasters throughout California, which included Albright’s wife and new postmaster for Arnold, Tammi Albright, according to a press release. “(Matthew) Albright, a proud 3 ½ -year postal...
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Mountain Democrat
Will Turlock’s mayor don an Oak Ridge jersey?
El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak have a bet. If Oak Ridge High School (9-2) wins Friday night’s football game against Turlock High, Bublak must wear a Trojan Jersey. If Turlock (8-4) comes out on top, Hidahl will be sporting Bulldogs gear. Turlock is...
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Final Quarter: Rocklin at...
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Elk Grove Police Department to increase patrols for holiday shopping season
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be increasing patrols in shopping centers during the holidays. According to police, they will be having an increased presence in shopping centers to allow officers to see any suspicious activities that may be occurring. Police said that during the holidays they have seen an […]
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?
MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
The Rio Vista Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred in the 200 block of River Road, just north of Highway 12 and the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County. The accident was reported at 4:14 p.m.
vinepair.com
How LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards Has Shaped Lodi, Calif.’s Future
In the 1870s, the Lange family emigrated from Germany and set foot on the land that they would give so much of their heart to over the next century and a half. Initially, they cultivated simple, dry-farmed, red-fleshed watermelons before moving on to table grapes, then wine grapes, before finally landing on one of the most complexly produced, simple pleasures of everyday life, that fermented juice we call wine.
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Calaveras Enterprise
Murphys couple asks Six Flags to cover medical bills after falling cell phone injures daughter on ride
A Murphys couple has requested that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation cover the cost of their daughter’s ER visit after she was allegedly struck in the head by a cell phone while riding a roller coaster. Emily and Jesse Kreisberg say they brought their family to Six Flags Magic Mountain...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras County hospital gets its first medical robot
On Nov. 10, guests gathered at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp for the unveiling of the first robot in Calaveras County healthcare, the Mako SmartRobotics by the Stryker Corporation. According to the official pamphlets and the Stryker website, the Mako will allow surgeons to operate more precisely when performing...
Woman found dead on Modesto sidewalk, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred Officers responded to the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a “person down,” police said. The woman […]
Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Valley Springs Fire Stopped
Update 4:10 pm: Columbia air and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the forward rate was stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. One structures was threatened, but was not damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
