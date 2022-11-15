ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperopolis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Angels Camp has a new postmaster

Matthew Albright is the new postmaster for Angels Camp after his oath was administered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, alongside 31 other postmasters throughout California, which included Albright’s wife and new postmaster for Arnold, Tammi Albright, according to a press release. “(Matthew) Albright, a proud 3 ½ -year postal...
ANGELS CAMP, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Will Turlock’s mayor don an Oak Ridge jersey?

El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak have a bet. If Oak Ridge High School (9-2) wins Friday night’s football game against Turlock High, Bublak must wear a Trojan Jersey. If Turlock (8-4) comes out on top, Hidahl will be sporting Bulldogs gear. Turlock is...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Final Quarter: Rocklin at...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?

MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
MODESTO, CA
vinepair.com

How LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards Has Shaped Lodi, Calif.’s Future

In the 1870s, the Lange family emigrated from Germany and set foot on the land that they would give so much of their heart to over the next century and a half. Initially, they cultivated simple, dry-farmed, red-fleshed watermelons before moving on to table grapes, then wine grapes, before finally landing on one of the most complexly produced, simple pleasures of everyday life, that fermented juice we call wine.
LODI, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County hospital gets its first medical robot

On Nov. 10, guests gathered at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp for the unveiling of the first robot in Calaveras County healthcare, the Mako SmartRobotics by the Stryker Corporation. According to the official pamphlets and the Stryker website, the Mako will allow surgeons to operate more precisely when performing...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman found dead on Modesto sidewalk, police say

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred Officers responded to the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a “person down,” police said. The woman […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Valley Springs Fire Stopped

Update 4:10 pm: Columbia air and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the forward rate was stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. One structures was threatened, but was not damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy