cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Is Tougher Than Shitium, According To These Periodic Tables
Mike Jones is a Fremont County Commissioner who leads a double life. Besides being a politician, he is a creative and inventive guy. Last year in his spare time, he invented a T-shirt all about Wyoming, based on the Periodic Tables...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lack Of Affordable Housing In Wyoming Is Killing Employers’ Ability To Hire
Four teachers who had signed on to work for a school district in Wyoming backed out of their contracts when they couldn't find housing. The example, presented by state Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, during the second day of the Governor's...
Branding Iron Online
Proposed campus renovation in Master Plan
The University of Wyoming is currently undergoing dramatic changes, as outlined in the university’s 2020 Master Plan (MP). According to the MP, there will be roughly 1,553,000 gross square feet (GSF) of new construction; 2,242,000 GSF of renovation, and 801,000 GSF of demolition. The MP, published in May 2020,...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you're lucky enough to get a...
county17.com
As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund
CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Early Criticism of Woke Capitalism Was Ahead Of Its Time
Wyoming was an early critic of woke capitalism, as it's sometimes called, but the problems that arise when mixing business and politics are coming to the forefront. This year, many state attorneys general and treasurers are taking a closer look...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scrabble Group Not Pleased With Some Changes To Official Scrabble Dictionary
Here's the sitch: Some serious Wyoming board gamers are a little hangry over the latest embiggening of The Official Scrabble Dictionary. Wednesday's announcement that the Bible for players of the popular word tile game Scrabble has increased by about 500...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Number One For Business Start-Ups But Labor Shortages Are Severe
The hairy, 400-pound gorillas in the room Wednesday at the Governor's Business Forum in Laramie were inflation and a 3-to-1 ratio of available jobs to workers in Wyoming. "There's a word for the economics we've been living through today, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
There's no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. "It's not that we don't love the state, I know the state doesn't love us," said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it's possible the state will plug the last of those.
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?
Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council's "Assessment of Resource Adequacy" examines the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection
Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. "Yesterday's vote on the 'Respect for Marriage Act' sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye," wrote the state...
county17.com
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
Wyoming, Boise State to Battle for Mountain Division Lead
LARAMIE -- It will be a battle for the Mountain Division lead this Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium when the Wyoming Cowboys, 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall, host the Boise State Broncos, 6-0 in the MW and 7-3 overall. The game will kick off at 5 p.m., Mountain...
