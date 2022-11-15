ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Branding Iron Online

Proposed campus renovation in Master Plan

The University of Wyoming is currently undergoing dramatic changes, as outlined in the university’s 2020 Master Plan (MP). According to the MP, there will be roughly 1,553,000 gross square feet (GSF) of new construction; 2,242,000 GSF of renovation, and 801,000 GSF of demolition. The MP, published in May 2020,...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund

CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Early Criticism of Woke Capitalism Was Ahead Of Its Time

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was an early critic of woke capitalism, as it’s sometimes called, but the problems that arise when mixing business and politics are coming to the forefront. This year, many state attorneys general and treasurers are taking a closer look...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Number One For Business Start-Ups But Labor Shortages Are Severe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The hairy, 400-pound gorillas in the room Wednesday at the Governor’s Business Forum in Laramie were inflation and a 3-to-1 ratio of available jobs to workers in Wyoming. “There’s a word for the economics we’ve been living through today, and...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?

Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. “Yesterday’s vote on the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye,” wrote the state...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy