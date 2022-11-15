Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Isolated Snow Flurries early; Partly Cloudy and Chilly for Wednesday
Widespread frost this morning and isolated flurries will give way to a partly cloudy and chilly day. The Arctic Front will move in the late afternoon, bringing more widespread snow and leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Today’s high temperatures are projected near 30 in Dubois and in the mid-30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid-teens across the region.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Wyoming Rancher Survives Stroke, Credits Wyoming Medical Center
"At 76 years old, Ron Titterington stays busy with his log hauling business and maintaining 40 acres on his ranch outside of Pavillion, Wyoming. Last month while working on his backhoe in his yard with his daughter, Shawna, things changed dramatically," read a press release from Banner Wyoming Medical Center.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Police: Domestic Assault Reports; Fentanyl arrest; Juvenile Accused of $3K Theft; RHS Staffer Assaulted; Car Jacking
1:33 p.m. – 1400 block West Main Street. Police were notified of a potential embezzlement totaling about $1,500 at this time. A report is pending. 2:59 p.m. – 400 block West Adams. Michael Griebel, 52, Kinnear was arrested on a hold for Probation and Parole. 7:37 p.m. –...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PD Sends the Most Inmates to Detention Center
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday that bookings into the county detention center in Lander totaled 203 individuals. Lee said the most prisoners came from the Riverton Police Department with 99 and the Sheriff’s Office itself accounted for 76 of the bookings. Other agencies with prisoners sent to the detention center included the Lander PD with 26, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Shoshoni Police Department with one each.
wrrnetwork.com
Brunton celebrated 50th Anniversary and 1st Year of New Local Ownership
This past week was a momentous one for Brunton, as the business celebrated its 50th Anniversary of manufacturing in Riverton, and the First Anniversary of new ownership as a USA-owned, female-owned, and geologist-owned small Wyoming business. There was an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the anniversary with the Riverton Chamber...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
wrrnetwork.com
Save the Date: San Diego Ballet’s Nutcracker in Lander
Lander Performing Arts has announced the ever popular Nutcracker Ballet will be performed in Lander by the San Diego Ballet Company on December 5th at Lander Valley High School. See the poster below.
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
