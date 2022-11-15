Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday that bookings into the county detention center in Lander totaled 203 individuals. Lee said the most prisoners came from the Riverton Police Department with 99 and the Sheriff’s Office itself accounted for 76 of the bookings. Other agencies with prisoners sent to the detention center included the Lander PD with 26, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Shoshoni Police Department with one each.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO