Lander, WY

Isolated Snow Flurries early; Partly Cloudy and Chilly for Wednesday

Widespread frost this morning and isolated flurries will give way to a partly cloudy and chilly day. The Arctic Front will move in the late afternoon, bringing more widespread snow and leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Today’s high temperatures are projected near 30 in Dubois and in the mid-30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid-teens across the region.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
RIVERTON, WY
Riverton PD Sends the Most Inmates to Detention Center

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday that bookings into the county detention center in Lander totaled 203 individuals. Lee said the most prisoners came from the Riverton Police Department with 99 and the Sheriff’s Office itself accounted for 76 of the bookings. Other agencies with prisoners sent to the detention center included the Lander PD with 26, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Shoshoni Police Department with one each.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Brunton celebrated 50th Anniversary and 1st Year of New Local Ownership

This past week was a momentous one for Brunton, as the business celebrated its 50th Anniversary of manufacturing in Riverton, and the First Anniversary of new ownership as a USA-owned, female-owned, and geologist-owned small Wyoming business. There was an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the anniversary with the Riverton Chamber...
RIVERTON, WY
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
LANDER, WY

