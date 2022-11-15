Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Blasts “Hypocrisy” Of Qatar Critics In Extraordinary Press Conference, Day Before World Cup Kicks Off
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back at criticism of Qatar’s human rights record in an extraordinary press conference in Doha, the day before the World Cup kicks off in the Middle East. Infantino began with a singular expression of his support for the LGBTQ community and migrant workers. “Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker,” he said. “I’m not Qatari, African, gay, disabled and I’m not really a migrant worker but I know what it means to be discriminated and bullied, as a...
EU prepared to ‘walk away’ from bad Cop27 agreement, climate chief warns
The European Union has warned it is prepared to walk away from Cop27 climate negotiations if they fail to deliver an outcome that rises to the challenge of tackling the climate emergency.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues, told reporters at the critical climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was concerned by some of the developments he had witnessed overnight."We need to move forward, not backwards and all ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for -...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said parties must now “rise to the occasion” in a news conference Saturday morning. “The issue now rests with the will of the parties,” Shoukry said at a press conference. “It is the parties who must rise to the occasion and take upon themselves the responsibility of finding the areas of convergence and moving forward.” On a new draft text for the overarching decision at the conference, which was being worked on overnight, Shoukry said that “a vast majority of the parties indicated to me that they considered the text as balanced and that they constitute a potential breakthrough that can lead to consensus.” He added that “all must show the necessary flexibility” in reaching a consensus, and that Egypt was merely “facilitating this process.”
Comments / 0