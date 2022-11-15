Bryce Young's 'Deceptive Quickness' Extends Drives for Crimson Tide

The Alabama quarterback is known for his passing ability, but his scrambling ability and presence in the pocket have helped create some magical plays this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sometimes it seems like Bryce Young is a magician. The play appears to be headed for certain doom, and then the Alabama quarterback waves his wand, and it somehow turns into a touchdown for the Crimson Tide.

Like this pass to Ja'Corey Brooks against LSU:

Or this throw during the win at Ole Miss where Young scrambled out of the pocket, juked a defender and found Brooks in tight coverage in the back of the end zone:

"Once I start to see him roll out, I just start chasing him and following him and know he’ll make a play," Brooks said. "He always does."

In practice, linebacker Jaylen Moody said the key is following Young's hips, not his eyes. Moody called the Alabama quarterback a shifty athlete.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Young's scrambling ability against the Rebels helped Alabama create three or four explosive plays in the game.

"He’s deceptively quick to make people miss, especially if they’re coming at him out of control," Saban said. "But he does a fantastic job of having a feel in the pocket of when he needs to do it, and he’s very good at doing it and his ability to extend plays. And then our receivers have done a really good job of when he does scramble of applying scramble rules to get where they need to get so they have an opportunity to make themselves available for the ball."

As an offensive lineman, it makes JC Latham's job a little more challenging once Young starts to scramble. But Latham also uses it as an opportunity to showcase his pass-protecting skills as it extends the amount of time he has to stay on his man.

"If I can hold onto protection longer, it actually shows why at our position we do what we do and how good we are," Latham said. "And then it just also helps overall in the play. He’s able to extend plays, that helps our offense just keep going and moving the ball.”

Even though he's not much of a running quarterback, Young is not afraid to tuck the ball and run when needed.

Late in the first half against Ole Miss, after the Crimson Tide defense had recovered a fumble in Rebel territory, Alabama was facing a third down in the red zone. Young scrambled for the first down and almost reached the end zone to extend the drive. Three plays later, he connected with Latu in the back of the end zone to bring Alabama within one score at 17-14.

Despite getting sacked 13 times this season, Young still has a net of 157 rushing yards. Brooks said what his quarterback shows off in practice is even more amazing than even what's seen in games sometimes.

"I think he could play receiver, running back, defensive back, all of that," Brooks said. "I tell him that I think he has a patient move like he has a little two-step that he always makes somebody miss. It's amazing watching him on the field."

