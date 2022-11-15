Read full article on original website
MG Aces Turkey Tournament Opens Monday
The 2022 Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament will be held next week at Mulberry Grove High School. Eight teams are in the boys’ basketball tournament. Pool A consists of Mulberry Grove, Mt. Olive, St. Elmo-Brownstown and Lebanon. Teams in Pool B are Cowden Herrick-Beecher City, Father McGivney, Patoka and Ramsey.
Mark Beatty
Mark Beatty of The Villages, Fla. (formerly from Greenville, Ill.) passed peacefully at age 73 surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Mark was born in E. St. Louis, Ill. in 1949. He grew up in Caseyville, Ill. and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where he received a BS degree in biology and an MBA in finance. His major vocation was banking, where he last served as President of First Bank in Greenville, Ill.
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
An Early Christmas For Some Area Vets
AMVETS Post 140 recently delivered Christmas a little early this year to 14 veterans in the Glenwood and Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Each Veteran was presented with a $30 gift card for the local CVS Pharmacy. The gift card is for staff and family members to purchase items of need for each individual veteran. The veterans also enjoyed a patriotic decorated cupcake from the local AMVETS Post.
Joyce A. Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
Lady Comets Win In Tourney
The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed their first win of the new basketball season Thursday night, defeating Triad, 45-3, in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. It was also the first win for new Lady Comets Head Coach Quinn Hammann. The GHS girls trailed most of the game, but did lead by a...
Unit One School Board Holds Levy Hearing
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met this week and held a hearing on the new tax levy. No one appeared from the public. Superintendent Casie Bowman told the board she met with the tax levy expert from the Illinois School Board last week who looked at the district’s data and provided a few scenarios. She recommended an option that would take the tax rate from 4.47 to 4.24.
Tourism Committee Meets Thursday
The Greenville Tourism Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, November 17 at 5:15 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes a funding request for the 2023 I-70 Coaches Clinic.
Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon
The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville. The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.
Lady Comets Fall In Basketball Season Opener
The Greenville Lady Comets basketball team opened the season Tuesday night in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. The GHS girls were defeated by Father McGivney 49-41. Greenville’s only lead was at 5-4 in the early going. The Griffins led by five after one quarter, by eight at halftime and by 12 after three periods.
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler
Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler Age 86, of Ward, Arkansas, formerly of Millersburg and Greenville, passed away at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with...
GU Basketball Women Win Two In Georgia
The long trip to Lookout Mountain, Georgia was a successful one over the weekend for the Greenville University women’s basketball team. The Lady Panthers beat Brevard, 73-57, last Friday, and defeated Covenant, 78-55, on Saturday afternoon. The GU squad has started the season with three successive wins. Against Brevard,...
Belleville Area Humane Society Board President Saves Momma and KittensDuring Glo Bingo Preparations
While Belleville Area Humane Society’s board president, Shelly Korves, was preparing for the annual Glo Bingo she received an urgent call from Swansea Police Officer, Erin Huff. Officer Huff and Shelly had previously worked together to try and save an injured kitten. Officer Huff had started feeding a cat in Clinton Hills Park about 3 weeks prior when she closed down the park bathrooms as part of her nightly police duties. Huff believed the feline was pregnant and contacted Shelly for immediate help.
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
Linda Andreas Wants To Use Her Diverse Background As New Madison County Clerk
EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8. In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people...
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
Commissioners share comments on Randolph County Care Center vote
Gratitude on how the vote went for the county care center proposition was expressed during the Nov. 10 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting. The proposition pertained to the future of the Randolph County Care Center, and the idea of renovating it as well as turning half of the facility into a behavioral care center.
Football Panthers End Regular Season With Win
The Greenville University football team ended the regular season with four straight wins, the final one last Saturday in Minnesota. The Panthers defeated Minnesota Morris 43-25 behind a big game from running back Paul Garrett. The senior ran for 319 yards and scored four touchdowns. GU had over 500 yards...
