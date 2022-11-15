ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package

By Tigard Police Department
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNEBM_0jBtDmk100 The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday, Oct. 23

An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail.

A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of stealing. He went to jail on charges including unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Monday, Oct. 24

A nonprofit was burglarized in the 8900 block of Southwest Center Street.

Officers responded to a crash between a car and motorcycle on Southwest Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway.

An overdose was reported at a hotel in the 13000 block of Southwest 68th Avenue. A witness administered a dose of Narcan. Responding officers administered CPR and administered an additional two doses of Narcan. Medics arrived and took the patient to the hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

A man was taken to jail on charges of menacing, criminal mischief, attempt to elude and a felony arrest warrant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

A car stolen from the 9800 block of Southwest Frewing Street was recovered by Tigard police a few hours later in the 11600 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

A man reported his car was broken into and thousands of dollars in tools were stolen in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road.

A man came to the Tigard Police Department to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jBtDmk100

Thursday, Oct. 27

Officers conducted several foot patrols along Southwest Main Street and around the Tigard Plaza shopping area.

Two crashes were reported back-to-back on Highway 217 — one in the northbound lanes and the other in the southbound lanes. Officers assisted with both scenes. Nobody was seriously hurt.

A shoplifter was stopped by loss prevention employees at a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. Officers learned the suspect also had warrants out for their arrest. The suspect was taken to jail.

Friday, Oct. 28

An employee in the 9500 block of Southwest Locust Street reported a suspicious package left in a parking area. Officers requested the assistance of a regional bomb squad to render the package safe. They determined it did not contain anything dangerous.

A van was stolen from a nonprofit near Southwest Greenburg Road and Tiedeman Road.

Officers assisted with a death investigation in the 11500 block of Southwest Cornell Place. Foul play is not suspected.

Saturday, Oct. 29

A prescription drug take-back event was held, where the Tigard Police Department collected 169 pounds of old/unused prescription medications for safe disposal. The police department wishes to thank everyone who participated.

A man entered a business on Southwest Main Street and spit on an employee. A TriMet officer spotted the man coming out of another business and he was taken into custody, charged with harassment.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300, where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Community Policy