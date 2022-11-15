Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Finds XFL Landing Spot

DiNucci, part of the Dallas Cowboys' system for the last three seasons, will join the returning XFL unit in Seattle.

Ben DiNucci began this football season as a Cowboys. Now, it appears he'll end it as a Sea Dragon.

The former Dallas Cowboys draft pick was among the passers chosen in the XFL's Quarterback Selection Show, where he'll join up with the Seattle Sea Dragons. Quarterbacks are the first group going in the third attempt at XFL football, which is being overseen by businesswoman Dany Garcia and actor Dwayne Johnson. The league, which is set to begin play in February, is in the process of filling out its rosters, with draft proceedings occurring over the next two days in Las Vegas.

DiNucci, who turns 25 later this month, now joins a Seattle group coached by former New Orleans Saints boss Jim Haslett. The Pittsburgh/James Madison alum was a seventh-round pick for Dallas in 2020 and appeared in three regular season games, including one start, primarily serving as a backup to franchise man Dak Prescott. DiNucci posted a 104.1 passer rating last preseason , the best among Dallas throwers, but was released in favor of Cooper Rush for the role of Prescott's primary understudy.

With each of the XFL's eight teams selecting two quarterbacks, DiNucci is joined by Steven Montez, formerly of the University of Colorado who later spent time in the systems of Washington and Detroit. There will be no shortage of knowledge for the pair to work with, as lauded offensive mind June Jones will serve as Seattle's offensive coordinator.

DiNucci was not the only form of Cowboys representation on hand on Tuesday: Wade Phillips, who wore Dallas' top headset for three-plus seasons, had his Houston Roughnecks select Kaleb Eleby (an All-MAC thrower at Western Michigan) and Brandon Silvers (who previously worked with Seattle's first XFL team, known simply as the Dragons, in 2020). Bob Stoops' local Arlington Renegades (set to play at Choctaw Stadium) chose another All-MAC nominee in Drew Plitt and Kyle Sloter, who most recently represented the rebooted USFL's New Orleans Breakers.

