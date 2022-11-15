ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Finds XFL Landing Spot

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z0KM_0jBtDlrI00

DiNucci, part of the Dallas Cowboys' system for the last three seasons, will join the returning XFL unit in Seattle.

Ben DiNucci began this football season as a Cowboys. Now, it appears he'll end it as a Sea Dragon.

The former Dallas Cowboys draft pick was among the passers chosen in the XFL's Quarterback Selection Show, where he'll join up with the Seattle Sea Dragons. Quarterbacks are the first group going in the third attempt at XFL football, which is being overseen by businesswoman Dany Garcia and actor Dwayne Johnson. The league, which is set to begin play in February, is in the process of filling out its rosters, with draft proceedings occurring over the next two days in Las Vegas.

DiNucci, who turns 25 later this month, now joins a Seattle group coached by former New Orleans Saints boss Jim Haslett. The Pittsburgh/James Madison alum was a seventh-round pick for Dallas in 2020 and appeared in three regular season games, including one start, primarily serving as a backup to franchise man Dak Prescott. DiNucci posted a 104.1 passer rating last preseason , the best among Dallas throwers, but was released in favor of Cooper Rush for the role of Prescott's primary understudy.

With each of the XFL's eight teams selecting two quarterbacks, DiNucci is joined by Steven Montez, formerly of the University of Colorado who later spent time in the systems of Washington and Detroit. There will be no shortage of knowledge for the pair to work with, as lauded offensive mind June Jones will serve as Seattle's offensive coordinator.

DiNucci was not the only form of Cowboys representation on hand on Tuesday: Wade Phillips, who wore Dallas' top headset for three-plus seasons, had his Houston Roughnecks select Kaleb Eleby (an All-MAC thrower at Western Michigan) and Brandon Silvers (who previously worked with Seattle's first XFL team, known simply as the Dragons, in 2020). Bob Stoops' local Arlington Renegades (set to play at Choctaw Stadium) chose another All-MAC nominee in Drew Plitt and Kyle Sloter, who most recently represented the rebooted USFL's New Orleans Breakers.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football World Is Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith

During this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith called out TCU's spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Smith doesn't believe the Horned Frogs should be ranked inside the top four. He feels this way because he's not impressed with their schedule. "Let me look at...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys bolster strength by adding former first-rounder

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy following a tough loss to add talent to the team. They’ve done so by signing three players to the practice squad over the last couple of days. On Tuesday, it was iOL Brock Hoffman and WR Antonio Callaway, who could provide speed to...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
The Spun

Cowboys Star Injured His Foot Against The Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for one of their most important weeks of the year with games on Sunday and Thanksgiving coming up in the next seven days. One of their most important players will be nursing an injury in that span. Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was...
The Spun

Cowboys Star Did Not Practice Wednesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost an overtime stunner to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. After taking a 28-14 lead, the Cowboys eventually fell by a final score of 31-28. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the loss wasn't the only bad news the team suffered on Sunday. Star...
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy