Quicksand in Colorado? Not quite, but for Lakewood resident Chris Gama, it was the closest he's been to anything like it. On Tuesday morning at Bear Creek Lake Park, he found himself waist-deep in thick mud, unable to climb back out. "The biggest problem, in this case, is decision-making and deciding to keep going. He was looking for a cellphone," said Drew Sprafke, the Park Supervisor for the city of Lakewood. Park Rangers with Lakewood assisted West Metro Fire in the rescue. It took no more than 15 minutes to pull him out. Despite being uninjured, Gama was totally shocked....

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO