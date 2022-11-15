ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
9News

Ice skating rink at DIA opens for the season

DENVER — Travelers at Denver International Airport will now have a fun place to kill time before or after their flight. After a two year hiatus, the Denver International Airport ice rink is back. Located outside, between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel, travelers can ice skate to their hearts' content between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (inclement weather notwithstanding) for free.
DENVER, CO
K99

See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
BOULDER, CO
skyhinews.com

Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again

Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20

COLORADO, USA — The holiday season begins across Colorado this weekend. Lighting ceremonies are scheduled in Castle Rock, Loveland, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins, plus Gaylord Rockies brings back a popular ice exhibition for the first time since 2019. Christmas-rock legends Tran-Siberian Orchestra and a cappella icons Pentatonix...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado man recalls slipping into thick mud at Bear Creek Lake Park

Quicksand in Colorado? Not quite, but for Lakewood resident Chris Gama, it was the closest he's been to anything like it. On Tuesday morning at Bear Creek Lake Park, he found himself waist-deep in thick mud, unable to climb back out. "The biggest problem, in this case, is decision-making and deciding to keep going. He was looking for a cellphone," said Drew Sprafke, the Park Supervisor for the city of Lakewood. Park Rangers with Lakewood assisted West Metro Fire in the rescue. It took no more than 15 minutes to pull him out. Despite being uninjured, Gama was totally shocked....
LAKEWOOD, CO
Summit Daily News

‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef

As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO

