Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Ski resort has earliest opening in history, but it's not because of snow
WINTER PARK, Colo. — The Colorado ski season is off to a fast start. As of Wednesday, the lifts were already running at nine ski areas. Winter Park Resort had the earliest opening day in its 83-year history. "We are the oldest ski area in Colorado, and we've never...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
"Like stepping into a snow globe": 2 Colorado towns among 'best Christmas vacation' spots
Thanks to snowcapped peaks and ample options for slopesport enthusiasts, many Americans plan trips to Colorado during the holiday season. That makes it no surprise that two mountain towns have found a place on travel blog Trips to Discover's list of '10 best Christmas Vacation Destinations in the United States.'
9News
Ice skating rink at DIA opens for the season
DENVER — Travelers at Denver International Airport will now have a fun place to kill time before or after their flight. After a two year hiatus, the Denver International Airport ice rink is back. Located outside, between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel, travelers can ice skate to their hearts' content between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (inclement weather notwithstanding) for free.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
skyhinews.com
Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
9NEWS
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20
COLORADO, USA — The holiday season begins across Colorado this weekend. Lighting ceremonies are scheduled in Castle Rock, Loveland, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins, plus Gaylord Rockies brings back a popular ice exhibition for the first time since 2019. Christmas-rock legends Tran-Siberian Orchestra and a cappella icons Pentatonix...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
weather5280.com
Snowfall totals: Some areas see another boom snowfall as snow exits but cold persists
We had a hunch we might be low for snow totals across portions of Boulder and Jefferson counties, and are happy we did mention the potential for a foot in spots there as that's exactly what panned out. Colorado Springs we weren't as concerned about, but the city did in fact end up doing quite well with snow overnight!
Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town
Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location. According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in...
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
Colorado man recalls slipping into thick mud at Bear Creek Lake Park
Quicksand in Colorado? Not quite, but for Lakewood resident Chris Gama, it was the closest he's been to anything like it. On Tuesday morning at Bear Creek Lake Park, he found himself waist-deep in thick mud, unable to climb back out. "The biggest problem, in this case, is decision-making and deciding to keep going. He was looking for a cellphone," said Drew Sprafke, the Park Supervisor for the city of Lakewood. Park Rangers with Lakewood assisted West Metro Fire in the rescue. It took no more than 15 minutes to pull him out. Despite being uninjured, Gama was totally shocked....
Summit Daily News
‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef
As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
Foreigner to say goodbye to Denver with ‘Historic Farewell Tour’ show
Multi-platinum hit maker Foreigner has announced plans to give fans a bittersweet "flesh wound" of sorts when the group ventures out in 2023 for what they're calling the "Historic Farewell Tour," and the list of goodbye shows includes a date with Denver's Ball Arena on Aug. 16.
9NEWS
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Comments / 0