MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
The Weather Channel

The Incredible Records From Lake-Effect Snow In The Great Lakes

The Great Lakes snowbelts are home to some of the heaviest snowfall in the world. That's due to prolific lake-generated snow events that can produce feet of snow over several days. Some all-time snowfall rate records were set in upstate New York. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
ClickOnDetroit.com

More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook

We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023,...
CNN

What causes lake-effect snow?

The Great Lakes is the only place where lake-effect snow happens in the United States, except occasionally at the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Learn more about lake-effect snow and lake-effect snow causes.
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Lots of Snow This Week & It'll Be Full-On Winter Vibes

Ontario's weather forecast will be hit by heaps of snow this week thanks to an incoming "collision" between a snowstorm and a tropical system over eastern Canada. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the low-pressure event will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow along with a mixture of ice, rain, and gusty winds to parts of northern Ontario ahead of the weekend while eastern regions will be in for rounds of heavy rain.
Narcity

Morning Brief: All-Time Weather Records, Canada's Favourite Coffee & More

Off The Top: 'Tis the season where shopping malls, holiday parties and Christmas villages throw their arms open to anyone who possesses a beard and a clean criminal record (though 1-out-of-2 usually suffices). Yes, there are seasonal job postings for Santa Clauses across the country — great news for bored grandpas, drifters and out-of-work Gandalf impersonators.

