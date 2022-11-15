Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Nassau announces food drive featuring local singer as donations reach historic low
To help cope with demand, Nassau County is planning a charity event featuring Jericho native and singer-songwriter Madison Beer.
Police and fire departments on LI take part in Toys for Tots Collection Drive
The Marines along with Nassau and Suffolk County police and local fire departments collect donated toys from locations across Long Island.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Holds Winter Coat Drive
For several years, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has been working with Smithtown based SMM Advertising and the Retired Senior Volunteer Programs (RSVP) to conduct a winter coat drive to benefit the residents of Suffolk County who are in need of warm winter clothing. They are collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens and new socks for infants, children, teens and adult men and women.
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
longisland.com
A Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner With No Prices On The Menu
The inflation rate has been burdensome on many Long Islanders, especially lower-income individuals, and families. Harmony Café and Cohost Toast Coffeehouse Restaurant relieves pressure during the holidays with a free meal. Its 4th Annual Toast-giving Thanksgiving Dinner and is set for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dinner will run from...
fox5ny.com
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
Phillymag.com
A Guide to the Holidays in Franklin Square
Light shows, mini golf, cozy drinks, Santa visits and more to celebrate all season long. Beginning November 16th, Franklin Square is all holiday, all the time. Winter will bring sparkle through the New Year (and beyond), fun things to do, holiday events, and plenty to eat and drink. Here’s what the Center City park has planned for the season.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hempstead havoc: Hofstra Unispan collision
Hofstra University built the Unispan that connects the North and South Campuses in 1967. Last week, the Unispan was hit by a garbage truck. // Jacob Lewis / The Hofstra Chronicle. On Thursday, Nov. 10, a garbage truck hit the Unispan, the pedestrian bridge over Hempstead Turnpike that connects the...
Lovely, Expanded Ranch In The Heart Of Stony Brook!
Nestled on half acre property. Beautiful sun filled spaces, lovely fireplace, super-sized den overlooking rear yard, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Gas heat, Energy efficient Buderus heating system, full basement, second story living space can be a second primary bedroom, guest suite or home office. $675,000 | MLS# 3418580. For more...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
These Are the Unexpected Benefits of Living in a 5th-Floor Walkup
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Living on the top...
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
Tasting Table
The 14 Best NYC Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Where do you go for Thanksgiving if you can't go see the folks? A lot of people will host Friendsgivings, but that's not always an option in tiny NYC apartments which may have limited dining space and even less for cooking. The joke of Manhattan efficiency, sadly, stopped being funny a long time ago. The bright news for you is you live in the greatest city in America, so the incredible restaurants you savor are staying open to feed you and your loved ones.
The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods
Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NY1
Banks comments on investigation into program bringing bilingual teachers to NYC
Schools Chancellor David Banks acknowledged on Tuesday that a high-profile program bringing bilingual educators from the Dominican Republic to New York City is now under investigation amid allegations the teachers were taken advantage of by Education Department staff. The teachers came to the city in September through a partnership with...
NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year
Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
