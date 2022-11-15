Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
oc-breeze.com
Upcoming Caltrans Maintenance Closures for Nov. 18-19, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. Westbound State Route (SR-74) from La Pata/Antonio Parkway to San Juan Creek Lane #1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastbound SR-91 Los Angeles/Orange (LA/OC) County Line to Orangethorpe Ave. lane #3 and #4...
oc-breeze.com
Thanksgiving food and diaper distribution to take place Saturday November 19, 2022 at Stanton Park
A drive-through Thanksgiving food and diaper distribution will take place Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stanton Park, 7800 Katella Avenue, Stanton, 90860. This free event is first come, first serve while supplies last.
oc-breeze.com
Gum Grove Park temporarily closed due to fire danger
Gum Grove Park will be temporarily closed due to increased fire danger amidst high winds and heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach will temporarily close Gum Grove Park tonight (November 18, 2022) at dusk, and the park will remain closed until Sunday, November 20, 2022, at dawn. The National Weather Service has issued a wind and low humidity warning through Saturday night. This closure will help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.
oc-breeze.com
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
oc-breeze.com
St. Irenaeus Health Ministry brings back in-person Giving Tree parties
Dust off your Santa hat! St. Irenaeus Health Ministry is pleased to offer in-person Giving Tree Parties this year, complete with Santa and caroling, at the five care centers we serve:. Anaheim Terrace Care Center. Healthcare Center of Orange County. Harvest Retirement. The Karlton Residential Center. Sunrise Senior Living, La...
fullertonobserver.com
New Regional HOPE Center Opens
California Governor Newsom was in Fullerton on October 27 to visit the newly opened Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Center (HOPE) located near St. Jude Hospital. The newly refurbished building is a central command center for case workers, health and outreach providers, and homeless liaison officers working together to address public health issues with an emphasis on services to homeless people for the North OC region.
oc-breeze.com
Clerk-Recorder set to close out the year with special Saturday hours!
Beat the holiday rush and get the marriage and passport services you need! Plan now to take advantage of Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen’s special Saturday hours set for Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s branch offices in Anaheim and Laguna Hills. The department will be offering marriage services at all three locations. Passport services will also be available at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s North County branch office in Anaheim. Please note, no passport services will be offered at the department’s South County branch office in Laguna Hills. Appointments are highly recommended due to the demand for marriage and passport services during these special hours. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information and to complete an online application for a marriage license, ceremony, or passport in advance, please visit us at OCRecorder.com.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Chapman purchases $160 million apartment building, date of student occupancy unknown
Chapman University announced the $160 million acquisition of a new apartment building yesterday to address the lack of housing for upperclassmen students. The Anavia Apartments, which will be known as Chapman Court, is located in Anaheim, two blocks away from the Chapman Grand Apartments at 2045 S. State College Boulevard.
OC-San Diego Train Service Will Be Shut Down Even Longer – Possibly Until February
People hoping to take the train between Orange and San Diego counties are going to have to wait longer – possibly until February – for service to come back. Service has been shut down since late September, after remnants of a hurricane sped up beach erosion that’s been causing a slow-moving landslide.
sanclementetimes.com
Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Probation Department announces official opening of Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center
The Orange County Probation Department announces the official opening of the department’s Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center (MRC) located on the grounds of Orange County Juvenile Hall in the City of Orange. The initial inception of the MRC began on April 15, 2015 when the California Board of State and Community...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are expected to remain 70s through next week. Courtesy of HistoryNet:
spectrumnews1.com
Curbside recycling offered weekly at Price Elementary in OC
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tuesday is America Recycles Day. But you might say one elementary school in Orange County has been celebrating the day dedicated to promoting recycling across the country every week, for the past 15 years. That’s how long students at Adelaide Price Elementary School in Anaheim have...
eldonnews.org
Celebrating Victoria Barrios: community members gather to remember
In an empty lot two blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s La Cuatro, dozens of people gathered for a fundraiser to commemorate one of the 1,500 victims of violent crime in Santa Ana in 2019. Victoria Barrios was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police...
Suspicious Package at Shopping Center Prompts Store Evacuations
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspicious package at a shopping center in the city of La Puente prompted a call to authorities and stores to close late Monday evening, Nov. 14. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911...
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
oc-breeze.com
Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue involving a pedestrian and a gray Jeep Compass. Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, a 30-year-old male from Laguna Niguel, in the roadway....
Comments / 0