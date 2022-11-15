ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Upcoming Caltrans Maintenance Closures for Nov. 18-19, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. Westbound State Route (SR-74) from La Pata/Antonio Parkway to San Juan Creek Lane #1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastbound SR-91 Los Angeles/Orange (LA/OC) County Line to Orangethorpe Ave. lane #3 and #4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Gum Grove Park temporarily closed due to fire danger

Gum Grove Park will be temporarily closed due to increased fire danger amidst high winds and heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach will temporarily close Gum Grove Park tonight (November 18, 2022) at dusk, and the park will remain closed until Sunday, November 20, 2022, at dawn. The National Weather Service has issued a wind and low humidity warning through Saturday night. This closure will help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
oc-breeze.com

St. Irenaeus Health Ministry brings back in-person Giving Tree parties

Dust off your Santa hat! St. Irenaeus Health Ministry is pleased to offer in-person Giving Tree Parties this year, complete with Santa and caroling, at the five care centers we serve:. Anaheim Terrace Care Center. Healthcare Center of Orange County. Harvest Retirement. The Karlton Residential Center. Sunrise Senior Living, La...
CYPRESS, CA
fullertonobserver.com

New Regional HOPE Center Opens

California Governor Newsom was in Fullerton on October 27 to visit the newly opened Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Center (HOPE) located near St. Jude Hospital. The newly refurbished building is a central command center for case workers, health and outreach providers, and homeless liaison officers working together to address public health issues with an emphasis on services to homeless people for the North OC region.
FULLERTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

Clerk-Recorder set to close out the year with special Saturday hours!

Beat the holiday rush and get the marriage and passport services you need! Plan now to take advantage of Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen’s special Saturday hours set for Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s branch offices in Anaheim and Laguna Hills. The department will be offering marriage services at all three locations. Passport services will also be available at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s North County branch office in Anaheim. Please note, no passport services will be offered at the department’s South County branch office in Laguna Hills. Appointments are highly recommended due to the demand for marriage and passport services during these special hours. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information and to complete an online application for a marriage license, ceremony, or passport in advance, please visit us at OCRecorder.com.
SANTA ANA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are expected to remain 70s through next week. Courtesy of HistoryNet:
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Curbside recycling offered weekly at Price Elementary in OC

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tuesday is America Recycles Day. But you might say one elementary school in Orange County has been celebrating the day dedicated to promoting recycling across the country every week, for the past 15 years. That’s how long students at Adelaide Price Elementary School in Anaheim have...
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

