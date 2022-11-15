On November 15, 2022 at 5:25 P.M., the Secaucus Police responded to the Harmony Suites Hotel located at 455 Plaza Drive on a welfare check of a patron. Sean McDermott, 33, of South Hampton, NY was found to be in possession of a pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and was arrested. It was also discovered that he had an outstanding warrant from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

