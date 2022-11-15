ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsontv.com

Bayonne To Hold Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Set for Monday, November 21. Bayonne’s annual community interfaith Thanksgiving service will take place on Monday, November 21, at Temple Beth Am, at 7:00 p.m. Temple Beth Am is located at 111 Avenue B, between 42nd and 43rd Streets. Faith leaders from several different congregations will...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Man Assaults Hoboken Police Officers

43-year old, Angel Sanchez of Jersey City was arrested yesterday at approximately 5:45 pm for an active warrant issued for an incident that occurred on November 6, 2022 on the 200 Block of Washington Street in Hoboken. During that incident, Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Sanchez threatened another person...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Nearly $500K Allows For Operation Of Warming Center In South Kearny For Homeless Population

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners have provided $445,698 in Code Blue funding for the operation of a Warming Center in South Kearny on Hackensack Avenue. Hudson County has contracted with Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, an experienced homeless shelter and service provider to operate a low barrier warming center for homeless individuals. It will provide a warm and safe place for unsheltered homeless individuals to spend the night during the winter months.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Secaucus Police Arrest New York Man with Drugs and Handgun

On November 15, 2022 at 5:25 P.M., the Secaucus Police responded to the Harmony Suites Hotel located at 455 Plaza Drive on a welfare check of a patron. Sean McDermott, 33, of South Hampton, NY was found to be in possession of a pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and was arrested. It was also discovered that he had an outstanding warrant from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
SECAUCUS, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest

Photos Courtesy: Hoboken Police Dept. The Hoboken Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest pictured in this article. The individual was involved in an incident during the early morning hours on November 3, 2022. Please contact Detective Edward Lepre at 201-420-2100 ex 3137...
HOBOKEN, NJ

