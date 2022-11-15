Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
hudsontv.com
High Tech High School Rehearses For Tuesday Dinner / Theater Performance of Homecoming
Students attending the Hudson County Schools of Technology’s High Tech High School Musical Theater Program have been rehearsing for weeks for this coming Tuesday night’s, one night dinner / theater performance of Homecoming. The fall performance will present the best of Broadway. In addition to the current students...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne To Hold Interfaith Thanksgiving Service
Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Set for Monday, November 21. Bayonne’s annual community interfaith Thanksgiving service will take place on Monday, November 21, at Temple Beth Am, at 7:00 p.m. Temple Beth Am is located at 111 Avenue B, between 42nd and 43rd Streets. Faith leaders from several different congregations will...
hudsontv.com
Trespassing Inside HHA Building Results In Arrest Of Two Jersey City Residents
Hoboken Police Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says police have arrested Andrea Vega, age 35 of Jersey City and Amir Wilson, age 32 of Jersey City, on Sunday, November 13 at approximately 8:30 pm for trespassing. Mecka says while police were within a Hoboken Housing Authority building, they came in...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Hoboken Police Officers
43-year old, Angel Sanchez of Jersey City was arrested yesterday at approximately 5:45 pm for an active warrant issued for an incident that occurred on November 6, 2022 on the 200 Block of Washington Street in Hoboken. During that incident, Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Sanchez threatened another person...
hudsontv.com
Nearly $500K Allows For Operation Of Warming Center In South Kearny For Homeless Population
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners have provided $445,698 in Code Blue funding for the operation of a Warming Center in South Kearny on Hackensack Avenue. Hudson County has contracted with Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, an experienced homeless shelter and service provider to operate a low barrier warming center for homeless individuals. It will provide a warm and safe place for unsheltered homeless individuals to spend the night during the winter months.
hudsontv.com
Feeding Birds Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Jersey City Woman Who Spit On Hoboken Police Officer
45-year old Tara Montefusco of Jersey City was arrested on Saturday, November 12 at approximately 11 am for an open warrant, weapon possessions charges, aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids. According to Hoboken Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, officers responded to 94 Washington Street for a dispute regarding feeding the...
hudsontv.com
Senior Citizen Suffers Minor Smoke Inhalation During 1 Alarm, Bayonne Fire Tuesday
Photo Credits: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management It took Bayonne firefighters approximately 30 minutes to bring a one alarm, residential fire under control on Tuesday afternoon. One person, a female senior citizen, had to be rescued from the building on Avenue A. She suffered minor smoke inhalation. Bayonne Fire Chief...
hudsontv.com
Secaucus Police Arrest New York Man with Drugs and Handgun
On November 15, 2022 at 5:25 P.M., the Secaucus Police responded to the Harmony Suites Hotel located at 455 Plaza Drive on a welfare check of a patron. Sean McDermott, 33, of South Hampton, NY was found to be in possession of a pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and was arrested. It was also discovered that he had an outstanding warrant from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest
Photos Courtesy: Hoboken Police Dept. The Hoboken Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest pictured in this article. The individual was involved in an incident during the early morning hours on November 3, 2022. Please contact Detective Edward Lepre at 201-420-2100 ex 3137...
Comments / 0