San Antonio, TX

sanantoniomag.com

It’s not an exaggeration to say pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. truly is a master when it comes to smoked turkey. The co-owner of 2M Smokehouse has been nominated twice by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Texas and his restaurant called the best barbecue in San Antonio by SAM and others since opening in 2016. In Julia Celeste Rosenfeld’s newest book, “San Antonio Cooks,” (officially out Nov. 22), she spotlights Ramos’ smoked turkey breast recipe alongside recipes from 41 other local chefs. She writes that Ramos’ turkey is known for its “deep, smoky and honeyed flavor,” and is a highlight of the 2M menu. Test it out this Thanksgiving or simply for your next backyard barbecue.
sanantoniomag.com

Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are asking for the public's help looking for a 51-year-old man who disappeared on Halloween and has a diagnosed medical condition. Jonathan Wilson was last seen downtown, according to SAPD officials. Police say he could now be in Austin, where he used to live. He's described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing about 200 pounds; and bald with green eyes.
territorysupply.com

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
