Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Here Are Today’s Mortgage Rates: November 15, 2022—Mortgage Rates Drop
The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.97%, compared to 7.36% a week earlier. For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.31%, down 0.13% from the previous week. If you want to lock in a lower rate by...
KXLY
Credit card debt is making a comeback
Credit card debt took a nosedive in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home, lost work and received cash infusions from the government. Two years later, it’s back. Credit card debt increased 15% year over year — the largest one-year increase in more than...
KXLY
Inflation Is Hammering Retirees. Will Social Security’s Upcoming Raise Help?
When the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 back in mid-October, many seniors were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief. For months on end, seniors (as well as younger consumers) have been buckling under the weight of inflation. And when we look at how well 2022’s COLA has stood up, it’s easy to see why retirees have been struggling.
KXLY
3 things to know with student debt forgiveness on hold | PennyWise podcast
The student loan debt plan is on hold, again, and no one knows if or when it’s coming. What could this mean for you?. Host Teri Barr is talking with Cecilia Clark, a student loans expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn why this newest hold on the program could take awhile and three things you need to know about right now, including making your loan payments again in the New Year.
Comments / 0