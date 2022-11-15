There are lots of fun ways to celebrate a birthday in Hoboken + Jersey City — but sometimes, it can be even more fun to get creative and do something extra special. This year, Hoboken local + event planner Jordan Lacey decided to do just that. After struggling to find a local bar or restaurant that fit her unique birthday vision, Jordan decided to collaborate with The Brick (located at 1122 Washington Street in Hoboken) to host her very own one-of-a-kind birthday event — which she called ‘Pizzas + Pinot.’ Per the name, Jordan and a circle of her good friends got together to enjoy a custom-designed menu, sip on Pinot, and build their own pizzas (with lots of vegan and gluten-free options as well). Jordan also worked alongside a variety of other local vendors to make this event happen — and even created her own custom-made aprons for her guests to take home. We sat down with Jordan to hear all about her Pizzas + Pinot birthday party — and to get some advice for how to plan a similar local event. Read on learn about Jordan’s Pizzas + Pinot birthday party, hosted locally at The Brick.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO