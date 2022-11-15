Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Your Guide to Cranford, New Jersey, by The Giordano Group
Each month, The Hoboken Girl and The Giordano Group highlight one town in Northern New Jersey to share some of the best places to eat, drink, and socialize. We outline the different commuting options and some fun, family-friendly activities while also giving you insight into the competitive Northern NJ real estate market. This New Jersey real estate series will showcase what makes each town cool, unique, and vibrant. So while you may not be looking to move, we all know stalking Zillow houses is the best hobby — and The Giordano Group is here to make it that much easier.
87 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 17-20
The cold weather has settled into the area as holiday happenings start to pack everyone’s calendars in Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like an LSC After Dark Pizza Party at Liberty Science Center, Weekend Wine Down at Urban Souls Yoga, a Stranger Things escape room at Hoboken Public Library, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 17th – November 20th, 2022.
An Inside Look at the New Club Pilates Studio in Jersey City
Club Pilates recently opened its newest location at 171 Morgan Street in Jersey City, and the team is celebrating with grand opening events in early December. The local pilates studio provides high-quality training in classes that are designed for any age and fitness level — plus, the won’t-break-the-bank affordable prices and boutique-like atmosphere both elevate the entire workout experience. Keep reading to learn more about the brand new pilates studio in the heart of Jersey City.
This Jersey City Orthodontist Ranks in Top 1% for Invisalign Solutions
Feeling your best, most-confident self often starts with feeling great about your smile — and when it comes to quality orthodontists in the Hudson County area, there’s one practice we’ve been loving. Heights Orthodontics, located at 343 Central Avenue in Jersey City, is home to Dr. Ryan Trulby — an Invisalign Diamond Plus Provider who focuses on helping to build confidence + self-esteem through straighter, healthier smiles. Keep reading to learn more about the Jersey City practice and the free consultation with Dr. Trulby.
Where to Bring Visitors for the Holidays in the Hudson County Area
The holiday season is a great time for friends and family from out of town to come visit the Hoboken and Jersey City area. With its proximity to New York City, there is an abundance of activities and holiday must-sees within a short distance — from seeing the Rockefeller Christmas tree to window shopping on Washington Street. Once a visitor’s plans to come visit are solidified, it can be overwhelming to come up with ideas of what to do during their stay. What might seem mundane and run-of-the-mill to us may be exciting and noteworthy to those just passing through. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of places to bring your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season. Read on for some local holiday activity ideas in the Hudson County area.
Pizzas + Pinot at The Brick: Hoboken Local Creates Unique Birthday Party
There are lots of fun ways to celebrate a birthday in Hoboken + Jersey City — but sometimes, it can be even more fun to get creative and do something extra special. This year, Hoboken local + event planner Jordan Lacey decided to do just that. After struggling to find a local bar or restaurant that fit her unique birthday vision, Jordan decided to collaborate with The Brick (located at 1122 Washington Street in Hoboken) to host her very own one-of-a-kind birthday event — which she called ‘Pizzas + Pinot.’ Per the name, Jordan and a circle of her good friends got together to enjoy a custom-designed menu, sip on Pinot, and build their own pizzas (with lots of vegan and gluten-free options as well). Jordan also worked alongside a variety of other local vendors to make this event happen — and even created her own custom-made aprons for her guests to take home. We sat down with Jordan to hear all about her Pizzas + Pinot birthday party — and to get some advice for how to plan a similar local event. Read on learn about Jordan’s Pizzas + Pinot birthday party, hosted locally at The Brick.
This Hoboken Preschool Has an In-House Chef + Language Immersion Programs
It’s never too early for parents to start thinking about finding a great school for their children — and luckily, Hoboken is home to some wonderful preschools. Cresthill Academy was founded in Lyndhurst, New Jersey in 2010 with a goal to create quality education for young children. Since then, the school has launched its Exceptional Early Education™ program and has expanded to six locations in New Jersey — three of which are in Hoboken. Keep reading to learn more about this local preschool, its language-immersion programs, the all-organic menu (made by an in-house chef), and the upcoming Open House.
All About Hoboken’s Premier Soccer Bar, Mulligan’s
We are just a few days out from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and while there’s no shortage of viewing opportunities, we’d be remiss not to highlight *the* Hoboken soccer bar — Mulligan’s. Mulligan’s, located at 159 1st Street, is an Irish pub that opened back in 2000 and has remained under the same owners, Paul + Cyndi Dawson, ever since. Paul, a Dublin native, played soccer all his early life, and brought his love for the game with him when he moved to the US. At the time of the bar’s opening, it was difficult to get the European feeds to stream soccer games, but Paul was committed to sharing the sport with the Hoboken community. Now, Mulligan’s has earned its reputation as Hoboken’s premiere soccer bar, boasting a space populated by numerous televisions, sports memorabilia, and dedicated sports fans brimming with energy. With a reputation as such, navigating World Cup month at Mulligan’s can be difficult, but luckily, we have the inside scoop. Read on for more about Mulligan’s Pub in Hoboken and how to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup viewings.
A Taylor Swift Laser Show is Coming to Liberty Science Center in Jersey City
We know this week has been hard for many Swifties. On November 15th, the pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour opened — and the flood of Taylor Swift fans waiting in queues with thousands of others ahead of them created some issues on Ticketmaster. The ‘historically unprecedented demand’ caused the site to crash for many, forcing the ticket retailer to delay some of the pre-sales and leaving countless frustrated fans without tickets. For those of you who were unable to get your Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets (or for those of you who were + are still looking for some extra T Swift), we have some good local news for you. Liberty Science Center, located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City, just announced that it will be hosting a Taylor Swift Laser Show in its planetarium from December 22nd through January 1st. The event will feature some of Taylor’s biggest hits from across her eras, complemented — of course — by a cool laser show. Read on to learn more about the Taylor Swift Laser Show at Liberty Science Center.
