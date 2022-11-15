Read full article on original website
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Russia's Ukraine war presses on, US distributes more aid to defend 'illegal war'
Ukrainian officials announced that on Tuesday Ukraine handed over the bodies of 33 soldiers recovered from Russia to their families, according to reports.
Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter. The World Health Organization concurred, warning that millions face a “life-threatening” winter in Ukraine.
Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. A heavy barrage of Russian military strikes...
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Rich countries driving the climate crisis have agreed to pay developing nations for damage. But collecting the money will be tough.
World leaders reached a historic deal to pay developing countries for climate damages but did little to slow fossil fuels that are warming the planet.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Buffalo digs itself out of 80 inches of snow
Just two days after more than 6 feet of snow battered the Buffalo region, many of the hardest-hit communities are already returning to their routines. An expedient effort to clean up “one of western New York’s most extreme snowfalls on record” was fueled by “armies of people and hundreds of plows, loaders, snowblowers and tracked vehicles,” The Washington Post reported.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund) was impossible...
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38
BEIJING (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore...
Women's protests overshadow Iran's World Cup loss
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran’s players didn’t sing their national anthem and didn’t celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months. Iran’s World Cup opener Monday against England was not just about...
China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China's...
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around...
