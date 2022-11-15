Kuvrd has announced the CosmoCaps and Satellites, camera body caps and small silicone sleeves that together allow photographers to track their cameras with AirTags. The company, which successfully launched a Kickstarter for its universal lens caps in 2017 (and has since followed them up with version 2.0), has created its version of a camera body cap that hides a compartment for an AirTag. The idea isn’t new, as Nine Volt launched its set of similar body caps earlier this year.

13 HOURS AGO