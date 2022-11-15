Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Deal Alert: Save $100 on the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 for Sony E
Looking to expand your lens collection for your crop-sensor Sony mirrorless camera or a perfect holiday gift for a Sony shooter in your life? The Japanese lens manufacturer Tokina has an instant savings deal just for you. For a limited time, get $100 off the new Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8.
petapixel.com
The Sony a7R V is a Powerful Camera, But is It the Right Camera?
Sony’s latest Alpha 7R V camera sports some seriously impressive capabilities that make it hard to ignore. But given the other cameras in Sony’s line, even if this is the latest and greatest, is it the best for you?. Author’s Note: In addition to my thoughts below, my...
petapixel.com
Sony Pulls FX30/FX3 Firmware Amid Reports it Traps Them in a Boot Loop
Sony has suspended downloads of FX30 and FX3 firmware amid reports that in some cases it will cause the cameras to get trapped in a boot loop. A boot loop is when the camera gets stuck in a loop of rebooting. The initial reports of this situation were publicized on Twitter on Thursday and shared by Sony Alpha Rumors. One video, in particular, showed the issue taking place and the problem effectively makes the FX30 inoperable.
petapixel.com
Nextorage Says it Has Made the Fastest CFexpress Cards Yet
Nextorage has announced its B1 Pro Series of CFexpress Type B memory cards that reach maximum read speeds of 1,950 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1,900 MB/s — the fastest performance yet. Founded in 2019, Nextorage is a relatively new company that was created by former engineers of...
petapixel.com
Fujifiilm’s Instax mini EVO: The Creative Reboot You’ve Been Seeking
The Fujifilm Instax mini EVO is a combination digital camera, traditional Instax printer, and photo printer for smartphone photos, all in one. Author’s Note: While Fujifilm loaned Petapixel this camera for review, this story is not sponsored and reflects my opinions about the camera with no Fujifilm intervention. In addition to this review, my above video contains more thoughts about this camera and its unique features.
petapixel.com
Topaz Labs’ Biggest Sale of the Year is on NOW
Now is the time to save big on all photo and video enhancement apps from Topaz Labs. Save 25% across the board on all individual apps and SAVE EVEN MORE when you buy a bundle. Don’t wait because these money-saving offers end on December 2. The Black Friday /...
petapixel.com
Ep. 374: Fuji’s X-T5 and Canon’s R6 Mark II – and more
Episode 374 of the PetaPixel Photography Podcast. Download MP3 – Subscribe via iTunes, Google Play, email or RSS!. If you subscribe to the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in iTunes, please take a moment to rate and review us and help us move up in the rankings so others interested in photography may find us.
petapixel.com
The X100V is So Popular Fujifilm Can’t Handle More Orders
The X100V is so popular that Fujifilm has announced it is temporarily stopping orders for the digital camera because the company has too many purchases to process. Fujifilm unveiled the X100V camera with a redesigned lens, the latest generation of X-Trans sensor, a two-way tilting rear LCD screen, and “optional” weather resistance, in February 2020.
petapixel.com
The CosmoCap Camera Body Cap Hides a Secret AirTag Compartment
Kuvrd has announced the CosmoCaps and Satellites, camera body caps and small silicone sleeves that together allow photographers to track their cameras with AirTags. The company, which successfully launched a Kickstarter for its universal lens caps in 2017 (and has since followed them up with version 2.0), has created its version of a camera body cap that hides a compartment for an AirTag. The idea isn’t new, as Nine Volt launched its set of similar body caps earlier this year.
petapixel.com
Nothing is Stopping Camera Makers from Using a Snapdragon Chip
Smartphones have gotten to the level of quality they are at not just because the sensor hardware is improving, but also because software and processing has gotten a whole lot better. So why aren’t camera makers taking advantage of this technology?. Outside of Apple, just about every major smartphone...
petapixel.com
What is a Rangefinder Camera?
In the photographic arms race, mirrorless systems are on the rise, having pushed DSLRs into the history books. But, just as film isn’t dead, neither are rangefinders. This seemingly obsolete design remains sharp, fast, and challenging enough to suit even the most confident photographers. Not everyone needs a rangefinder,...
petapixel.com
Konica Minolta’s Last Camera Service Repair Centers are Finally Dead
Konica Minolta’s camera repair and customer service are being shut down, 17 years after the storied brand sold its last camera. As reported by DC Watch, Kenko Tokina has terminated its repair service and customer support for Konica Minolta cameras and camera accessories. Of note, Konica Minolta itself does...
petapixel.com
Canon Launches AMLOS, its Foray into the Video Conferencing Space
The AMLOS video conferencing system that Canon teased earlier this year is finally rolling out, which is the official launch of the company’s foray into the video communications space. While Canon has been making its webcam software available for a few years (and recently added a paid “pro” tier...
Comments / 0