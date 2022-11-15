ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Longhorns vs. Kansas

By Matthew Postins
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0Ykp_0jBt9bLn00

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns continue Big 12 action when they travel to Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

The Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) enter the game coming off a 17-10 loss to TCU on Saturday, a game in which Texas was, quite frankly, dominated by TCU’s defense, as Texas’ offense was unable to score a touchdown. The Longhorn defense scored the team’s only touchdown. Texas is now in a tie for third place and can still find a way into the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, next month. But, Texas no longer controls its own destiny. It has to win its next two games and needs some help from other teams.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4) is bowl-eligible for the first time in more than a decade. But, the good vibes of the early part of the season have subsided a bit. Since the Jayhawks’ 5-0 start, they’ve lost four of their last five. But, Kansas has far exceeded the expectations anyone had for them going into the season and have been competitive in every game they’ve played in the Big 12 this season.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information : Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date/Time : Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where : David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Texas minus-9.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Moneyline : Texas -376 (-118), Kansas +250 (-110)

TV/Streaming : FS1 (Noah Eagle, Mark Helfrich), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 138 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football vs. Kansas: Game announcers for Week 12

The Week 12 matchup against the improved Kansas Jayhawks and head coach Lance Leipold holds a lot of importance for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football. Texas is looking to right the ship after a sluggish performance in Week 11 against the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home.
AUSTIN, TX
swishappeal.com

Big 12 update: Kansas State Wildcats pick up conference’s first big win

Expectations were tempered for the Kansas State Wildcats (RV, three points) entering this season after it was announced that star center Ayoka Lee would be out due to knee surgery. But wow did they secure a big win Thursday night. Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory scored the Wildcats’ final six points...
MANHATTAN, KS
hornfm.com

Intern Brock: Why Texas’ Biggest Loss on Saturday Wasn’t on the Field

Opinion: Why Texas’ biggest loss on Saturday wasn’t on the field. On Saturday, No. 18 Texas lost to No. 4 TCU at home in a game at home, where they were 7.5 point favorites. To make matters worse, they did not look good. Texas only had 3 players make a catch, whereas TCU had 11, and they only had 6 (!) players even register an offensive statistic on the stat sheet. Texas averaged 1.3 yards per carry with only 28 rushing yards and their best player, Bijan Robinson, only had 12 touches.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
adastraradio.com

KU Duo Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

LOS ANGELES – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List Tuesday. KU is one of nine schools with multiple players on the 50-member list. The Kansas pair is vying to become the third...
LAWRENCE, KS
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy