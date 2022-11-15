How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Longhorns vs. Kansas

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns continue Big 12 action when they travel to Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

The Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) enter the game coming off a 17-10 loss to TCU on Saturday, a game in which Texas was, quite frankly, dominated by TCU’s defense, as Texas’ offense was unable to score a touchdown. The Longhorn defense scored the team’s only touchdown. Texas is now in a tie for third place and can still find a way into the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, next month. But, Texas no longer controls its own destiny. It has to win its next two games and needs some help from other teams.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4) is bowl-eligible for the first time in more than a decade. But, the good vibes of the early part of the season have subsided a bit. Since the Jayhawks’ 5-0 start, they’ve lost four of their last five. But, Kansas has far exceeded the expectations anyone had for them going into the season and have been competitive in every game they’ve played in the Big 12 this season.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information : Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date/Time : Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where : David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Texas minus-9.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Moneyline : Texas -376 (-118), Kansas +250 (-110)

TV/Streaming : FS1 (Noah Eagle, Mark Helfrich), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 138 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .