CONWAY, S.C. — KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals to lead the Colorado men’s basketball team beat No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75 on Friday in consolation play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Colorado (3-2) led 54-33 at halftime behind 10-of-19 shooting from 3-point range...

BOULDER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO